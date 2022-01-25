We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re a fan of Hotel Chocolat’s Velivitiser you will love Aldi’s sell-out hot chocolate maker which is finally back in stock and just £39.99

With the cold spell feeling endless, there’s nothing like settling down with a steaming mug of hot chocolate to warm yourself up. Right now lucky chocolate lovers can shop Aldi’s sell-out hot chocolate maker, with fans calling it a dupe of Hotel Chocolat’s Velivitiser – and it’s half the price!

Aldi is the best place to find bargain kitchenware, whether you’re on the hunt for a pastel pink retro kettle or an ice cream maker to gear up for the summer. But as the cold months continue you might be after something much warmer – like the Ambiano Hot chocolate maker.

After initialing selling out, the maker is back and just £39.99. It comes in a lovely copper shade and has rave reviews from shoppers.

Ambiano Hot Chocolate Maker – £39.99 | Aldi

This maker has a built-in milk frother and heats up to 65 degrees, promising a silky smooth, molten cup of hot chocolate. It works with both chocolate flakes and powder and can even be used as just a milk frother if you’re more of a coffee fan. View Deal at Aldi

Perfect for making homemade hot chocolate, the Ambiano Hot Chocolate maker comes with two whisks, one to stir and another to froth. It holds up to 150ml of frothed milk and 300ml of hot milk. You can also buy the maker in steel – so it suits whatever your kitchen aesthetic may be.

One happy customer wrote, ‘This hot chocolate maker is superb froths the milk up no problems well worth the money so glad I purchased this! Thank you, Aldi.’

Another happy customer wrote, ‘Oh, my word! What a brilliant piece of kitchenware, I think I’m going to be using a lot of hot chocolate.’

And a third shopper said, ‘I’d always wanted the more expensive type, but when I saw this, for the price it was I couldn’t resist. We have used it for the past three nights, and upon till yet, it’s the best £40 I’ve spent! Although it takes time to warm, it really does velvitise the hot chocolate and makes it so much better than your average hot chocolate.’

Be quick, Aldi’s sell-out hot chocolate maker is expected to fly off the shelves fast!