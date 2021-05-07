We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon are selling a huge, bulk box of Happy Hippos for just £12 and they're the perfect treat for grown ups and children alike.



Amazon is the best place to go and find all the discounted gadgets, but did you know that you can also find your favourite treats on sale!

From a huge box of Jaffa Cakes to bulk-buy Malteser Bunnies, you can even get your hands on Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser for a mouth watering price.

What’s got us really excited is the deal on Kinder’s Happy Hippos. You can buy a bulk box of 50 hippos for just £12.59 – with free delivery! What a dreamy deal.

Each hippo is made from delicious wafer and a creamy, sweet hazelnut filling. With white sprinkles around the sides, and that iconic hippo shape. They’re the perfect treat, for grown ups and children alike.

Kinder Happy Hippo Hazelnut Biscuit with Cream Filling, 5 Biscuits, Box of 10 (50 Total)

For just £12.59 you can get 50 adorable, hazelnut cream filled happy hippos delivered straight to your door. The perfect treat for adults and children alike, they’re just as delicious as they are fun. View Deal

With a box of 50 they won’t be running out quick – and if you find yourself with some to spare you can always use them as a substitute for any Kinder Bueno recipe. Like the Kinder Bueno marshmallow bar, sure to be delicious with a Happy Hippo instead!

Unsurprisingly, fans have been loving the bulk bargain, the hippos have hundreds of five-star reviews with shoppers saying what great value and how delicious they are.

Kinder Happy Hippo Hazelnut Biscuit with Cream Filling, 5 Biscuits, Box of 10

Video of the Week

One customer wrote, ‘My kids and I love these! Great value for money and tasty!!’

Another said, ‘50 happy hippos for under £10! That’s amazing value! I love these biscuits and now I’m not short of them.’

And a third commented, ‘It’s actually a problem how quick these went, bought 50 and I love them and I ate them so fast, worth the purchase, just lovely.’