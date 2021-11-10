Amazon has early Black Friday deals on Le Creuset pans

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Le Creuset pans and dishes, offering epic discounts ahead of Black Friday.

Not only has Black Friday come early to Amazon, so has Christmas for Le Creuset fans! You can find incredible dupes for the iconic French cookware brand, like Lidl’s Le Creuset-inspired range and even Aldi does a pink cast iron set.

But for die-hard Le Creuset fans, nothing beats the real deal.

And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the way, there’s deals on KitchenAids, deals on blenders and deals on Nutribullets coming up, plus Le Creuset discounts that have arrived early.

Right now you can find the cult-favourite Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole dish in the colour ‘Volcanic’ down from £215 to just £152. That’s a saving of more than £60!

This dish features a tight-fitting lid and serves up to four people. Plus is completely fuss-free and it’s designed to let you cook everything in one pot, from pasta to curry! And as it’s a casserole dish you can try your hand at incredible recipes like a beef casserole and fruity pork casserole! You can even use it to make cakes!

LE CREUSET Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish With Lid

LE CREUSET Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish With Lid

Was £215 | Now £152.99 at Amazon

This gorgeous dish is an absolute staple for your kitchen. It’s designed to be a one-pot dish that lets you cook multiple things at once and is suitable for ovens, grills, and all hob types. It’s also easy to hand wash and is dishwasher safe. View Deal

Leaving a rave review, one Amazon shopper penned, ‘This beautiful pan needs no reviews but if you’re still considering your options, just go ahead and click Buy Now. Do it! Le Creuset cast iron pans are extremely high quality, durable, and easy to clean.’

Another agreed and added more praise in their review, chipping in to say, ‘I love it, I cook almost everything in this, and when not in use it looks good on the work surface.’

The Le Creuset cast-iron skillet is also on sale, discounted from £120 to £89.99! The skillet is perfect for all hob types, barbecues and ovens. It’s the perfect frying pan and even has a helpful handle and pouring lips to easily transfer food straight from the skillet to your plate.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Skillet Frying Pan

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Skillet Frying Pan

Was £120 | £89.99 at Amazon

The perfect versatile pan! It’s ideal for frying, searing, slow cooking, and even baking. Like the casserole dish, it’s made from easy-clean enamel and is fully dishwasher safe. View Deal

‘Great pan. Work for all foods and nothing sticks as it’s pre-seasoned. Highly recommended product and brand,’ a happy shopper wrote, singing Le Creuset’s praises on the Amazon review section.

Another dubbed it their ‘most-used cooking utensil’.

If you want to take advantage of these epic deals, you need to act soon as they won’t be up for grabs forever. Run, don’t walk to Amazon!