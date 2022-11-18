BEST EVER SAVING: This Le Creuset casserole dish is half price in eCookshop's Black Friday sale

Treat the chef of the house to a stylish ocean blue Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish that's available at HALF PRICE - only in eCookshop's Black Friday sale.

Since 1925, kitchens across the globe have been cooking with Le Creuset - and for good reason. It's all down to their unbeatable reputation for quality and durability that comes hand in hand with their signature cast iron casserole and roasting dishes. Home chefs can rely on the French brand's cookware when whipping up a hearty chilli, stew, soup or even one pot roast. And if that's not enough to tempt you, we found the mother of all Black Friday Le Creuset deals that means you can get your hands on one of their iconic casserole dishes for under £110.

eCookshop's half price offer beats other Black Friday savings on the kitchen brand offered by other retailers. John Lewis's 25% off Le Creuset casserole dishes (opens in new tab) and Amazon's 25% off Le Creuset dishes (opens in new tab) are no match for this 50% saving. So be sure to add to cart before it sells out!

Discount hunters seeking other exciting kitchen appliance deals should also check out the amazing Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab) and best Black Friday coffee machine offers (opens in new tab) too.

Best Black Friday Le Creuset casserole dish deal:

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole in Ocean (20cm/2.4L) - was £215 , now £107.50 at eCookshop (opens in new tab) Le Creuset dishes like this last you a lifetime - hence why they're so popular (and pricey). So with a HUGE half price saving (£107.50 off!) it makes sense to snap up this 20cm casserole dish now. It's a great size for slowcooking stews, pasta dishes or one-pot dinners. The cast iron material also helps retain heat, whilst the tight-fitting lid locks in moisture for super flavourful dishes.

Those seeking a paler hue of blue can pick a similar, though slightly bigger casserole dish up elsewhere at another bargain price. The Coastal Blue colour has a whopping £58.75 off in Amazon's Black Friday (opens in new tab) sale. And just like the eCookshop deal, it's expected to be a sell-out.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish in Coastal Blue (25cm/4.7L) - was £ 235, now £176.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This light blue will fit in with any modern kitchen theme. It's dishwasher safe and suitable for all oven, grill and hob types (including induction). And of course it comes with Le Creuset's lifetime warranty.

It's not just blue varieties of Le Creuset you can pick up in the Black Friday (opens in new tab) sales. eCookshop and Amazon are also offering savings on further shades of the iconic Le Creuset casserole dish:

It's the care that goes into crafting Le Creuset which makes these worth their weight in gold. A typical signature casserole dishes usually takes at least 10 hours to make, with a 12-step production process.. They're constructed from the finest and highest grade cast iron possible - which doesn't come cheap. And then each dish is enamelled with three coatings to ensure no risk of chips or cracks. Giving you a product they're so confident in - it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

It's this superior craftsmanship that makes it a must-have in professional kitchens too. And it's not just celebrity chefs who admit to owning Le Creuset either. In fact, Marilyn Monroe is one famous fan who once owned a 12-piece Le Creuset cookware set in Elysees Yellow.

