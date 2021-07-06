We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Right now Amazon is offering a bargain box of 30 our all-time favourite chocolate bars, all for just £18 and delivered straight to your door.

There’s nothing better than finding your favourite treats in a bulk buy deal and at Amazon the choices are endless.

You can find an amazing box of 300 Biscoff biscuits, 50 Happy Hippos and you can even buy McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes in bulk. But one of the best of all the deals at Amazon is this mega box of assorted favourites.

Amazon is offering 30 of the most iconic chocolate bars for just £18.10. The box includes six Snicker bars, Bounty and Twix, and six bags of Maltesers and Peanut M&M’s. All the bars are full-sized making it even better value for money.

This box is perfect for birthday parties, creating chocolate hampers as gifts or just if you want to stock up on your favourite treats. It never hurts to have an emergency stash of chocolate for a rainy day!

Mixed Chocolate Bar Variety Bulk Box – 30 bars View Deal at Amazon

It would also make the ultimate gift for any chocolate lover, or a fun box to share at work, or a gathering with friends.

There’s something for everyone in this box, from Bounty lovers to M&M fans, and best of all, it’s hassle-free as the box is delivered straight to your door.

Amazon shoppers love the bargain box and it’s received hundreds of five-star reviews.

One customer said, ‘Was a bargain purchase, you can’t get these chocolate bars in the shops any cheaper. They are the full-size ones as well. A good all-round mix of sweets and excellent value for money.’

Another wrote, ‘Huge bag of fun-sized bars – great for when children come (and also when children are not around and I suddenly fancy chocolate at 11 p.m!’

And a third said, ‘Good deal! Grandkids loved them, good value for the money.’

Don’t miss out on this delicious deal!