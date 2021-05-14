Amazon is selling a huge box of 300 Lotus Biscoff biscuits

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling an incredible box of 300 Biscoff Biscuits for just £12.98, delivered straight to your door - the perfect biscuits to go with a cuppa!

Amazon is the best place to find incredible deals and bulk bargains of all your favourite brands. From a box of 50 Happy Hippos to a mega box of Jaffa Cakes, and now Biscoff fans, we have some good news for you.

It’s been proven time and time again that Biscoff goes with everything. Aldi is selling a Biscoff flavoured gin, you can find it in a spread and there are endless Biscoff recipes out there – there’s even one for Biscoff fudge.

Now thanks to Amazon, you can get your hands on 300 Biscoff biscuits for just £12.98 right now. As Amazon says, ‘every coffee needs a Biscoff’ and now you’ll have 300 of them!

Lotus Biscoff biscuits 300 box – £12.98 at Amazon now

Keep your Biscoff stash well and truly stocked up with this bulk buy of delicious Lotus biscuits – the perfect treat for a bargain price. View Deal at Amazon

They’re the perfect little treat for long working from home days, or when you’ve got guests, and you won’t be running out quickly – despite how tasty they are.

Lotus Biscoff Original Caramelised Single Biscuits Pack of 300

Unsurprisingly, customers are absolutely loving the deal and it’s a bestseller. One shopper wrote, ‘The flavour is lovely, perfect with a coffee (and dunked!) and the individual wrapping means they’re great on the go, or as a little snack when you just need something small. It’s great that they will stay super fresh.’

Another said, ‘I bought these as I drink a LOT of coffee due to working from home. This tasty treat is the perfect accompaniment and adds the premium touch to a home-made, freshly-ground cup’

And a third wrote, ‘These are very popular In our house with the kids and also with the visitors nobody can resist grabbing a few as they walk past the side with them on! They are also great for making cheesecakes.. definitely well worth buying.’

They’re sure to go down a treat, and for such a bargain price, they’re irresistible!