You can still snap up an epic Amazon Fire Stick Black Friday deal with 50% off, with Cyber Monday continuing the huge saving on the entertainment essential.

With Cyber Monday approaching, Amazon is offering a 50% discount on its Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite and the Amazon Fire Stick 4K. You can experience quick streaming in Full HD with the best-selling Fire TV Stick. The control comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, and all you have to do is push the button and ask Alexa to search and launch programmes across numerous apps using your voice.

While you’re at it, check out Amazon’s Fire HD 8′ Kids tablet, which is 50% off its original price.