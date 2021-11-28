You can still snap up an epic Amazon Fire Stick Black Friday deal with 50% off, with Cyber Monday continuing the huge saving on the entertainment essential.
With Cyber Monday approaching, Amazon is offering a 50% discount on its Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite and the Amazon Fire Stick 4K. You can experience quick streaming in Full HD with the best-selling Fire TV Stick. The control comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, and all you have to do is push the button and ask Alexa to search and launch programmes across numerous apps using your voice.
Cyber Monday is a great time to buy Christmas presents for 2022, and retailers have everything you need, whether it’s discounted Cyber Monday perfume deals, beauty brand LookFantastic’s Cyber Monday Clinique deals, or finally giving in and getting a special someone a Cyber Monday GHD straightener deal.
While you’re at it, check out Amazon’s Fire HD 8′ Kids tablet, which is 50% off its original price.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, Was £29.99 Now £14.99 ( SAVE £15) | Amazon
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite has access to thousands of apps, and channels, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Now, Disney+, ITV, All 4, My5, and many others, though subscription costs may apply.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Alexa Voice Remote, Was £49.99 Now £24.99 | Amazon
Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD from all your favourite catch up and streaming services. Amazon promises you’ll “feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio”.
Amazon Prime members have unlimited access to hundreds of thousands of films and TV episodes. And, with subscriptions to Eurosport, ITV Hub, Sky News, and others, you can watch your favourite news and sports shows live.
The Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is simple to set up—plug it in behind your TV, switch it on, and connect to the internet to get started.
Unfortunately, the Alexa Voice Remote Lite cannot control the power or volume of your TV, soundbar, or receiver. If you’re looking for those specific functions, we recommend the Fire TV Stick, which includes an Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls.