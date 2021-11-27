We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon has slashed the price of its Fire HD 8 Kids tablet to less than half-price

Amazon has dropped the price of its Fire HD 8′ Kids tablet – with parents now able to save a whopping 50% off its original price.

As retailers gear up to give customers some incredible savings in the run-up to Christmas, parents will be quids in if they’re looking to spoil their kids for less this Christmas with a savvy computer tablet.

The savings will be going on all week and weekend leading onto Cyber Monday.

If you have little ones there are Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Harry Potter LEGO deals and this latest incredible deal.

The Fire HD Kids tablet has an impressive 8” HD display screen and comes with a kid-proof case to help protect it from being damaged and not only does it connect to Wi-Fi or via downloaded content but it has parental controls, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and one year of Amazon Kids+ with apps, games, and videos.

All this for an absolute steal at just £69.99 – saving £70 on its original £139.99 retail price.

But you’d better be quick as the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet deal isn’t expected to be around for long.

This 8” HD tablet is a fully working device suitable for children aged three to seven. It has 32GB of storage and includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ – giving children access to thousands of popular apps, games, videos, books and audiobooks. View Deal

Kids are forever breaking things, whether it’s accidental, or thrown in a toddler’s temper, parents can be reassured that ‘if it breaks, simply return it and it will be replaced for free’ under its special ‘two-year worry-free guarantee.

Parents have ultimate control over content from creating screen-time limits and setting educational goals remotely from their smartphone using Amazon Parent Dashboard or the Kids tablet.

So you know that they can safely watch anything from Disney, Nickelodeon, and Sesame Street plus much more as they get access to thousands of popular apps, games, videos, books, and audiobooks. with a year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

The bumper 32G of internal storage can be expanded using a microSD card for up to 1TB of additional storage.

The battery will give up to 12-hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.