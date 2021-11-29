Save over £100 on Fitbit Versa, Inspire and Charge with these incredible Cyber Monday fitness deals

If you’re looking to score an amazing deal on a fitness tracker this Cyber Monday, you’ve got to check out Amazon’s offer on the latest Fitbit models.

You really can’t go wrong with a Fitbit fitness tracker, whether you’re someone who’s making healthy lifestyle changes in the new year or a seasoned gym-goer. Each model comes with similar features like real-time step count, heart rate and calorie burn, as well as detailed sleep stats and the option to add your water and nutritional intake for the day. While they might not have the power of a Garmin fitness tracker or an Apple Watch, Fitbit has many of the same functions and (very importantly) doesn’t have the same hefty price tag.

These are all the best deals on Fitbit Versa, Inspire and Charge over Cyber Monday.

The main difference between a Versa 2 and a Versa 3 is that the newer model has more fitness features, including on-board GPS and in-built breathing exercises.

However, the Versa 2 still has GPS capabilities but uses your phone’s GPS to receive it and transmits to the device.

All other fitness features are essentially the same on the two watches. Both have 24/7 heart rate tracking and the ability to monitor your step count throughout the day. Additionally, they both have over 20 workout modes – everything from the cross-trainer to rock climbing – and an auto-tracking feature, so you won’t lose your workout even if you forget to press ‘go’.

Both the Versa 2 and 3 also monitor your sleep and offer a report every day on how many hours of light, deep and REM sleep you had.

In terms of other aspects, such as appearance, they also look the same and come in very similar colours – including black and pink.

What is a Fitbit exactly?

A Fitbit is a fitness tracker that records key heath statistics such as how many steps you’ve taken, what your heart rate is and how many calories you’ve burnt as standard. For the Fitbit to work, it has to be on your wrist.

You can record your workouts by selecting an individual activity from a drop-down list or via auto-recognition. The device will record relevant statistics during the exercise like your heart rate zones, how far and fast you’ve travelled as well as how many calories you’ve burnt.

You can also wear your Fitbit to bed and track your sleeping patterns. After a night’s sleep with the Fitbit, you will be able to see how many hours you’ve slept during the night broken down into a Sleep Score. This is a daily snapshot of your sleep quality and duration, looking at the times you spent in deep sleep, light sleep and REM sleep. If you enable the feature, it will also set a sleeping pattern for you and remind you to go to bed at a particular time.

As well as the device on your wrist, you have the Fitbit app. This is where you’ll be able to see most of your valued statistics like the rundown on your latest workout, your Sleep Score, how many calories you’ve burnt in a week and more.

Which is the best Fitbit?

The best Fitbit is the Fitbit Versa 3 due to the super sleek design and superior fitness-tracking features.

The Versa (whether you go for the 2 or 3) has got to be Fitbit’s best smartwatch-style fitness tracker but when the Versa 3 came out, it brought some much-anticipated functions with it. Along with having in-built GPS and breathing exercises, as described above, the Versa 3 has all-round improved technology.

The heart-rate tracking feature is new and improved, manufacturers say, to keep a more accurate reading of exercise intensity and there’s now an always-on screen. For those who’ve had other Fitbit models and found it annoying to flick their wrist to activate the screen, this is a particularly welcome feature.

As a Fitbit is primarily a fitness-tracking device, the additions to the Versa 3 are primarily fitness-orientated. In the newer version, there’s more support for active zone minutes. This is the amount of time spent doing heart-pumping activities like cardio, such as HIIT workouts. If the main idea behind buying a Fitbit is fitness for you, this is a calculated statistic that will likely be of interest.

However, the Fitbit Versa 3 is great for day-to-day wear too. It’s stylish and subtle (even in the brighter colours), allows notifications and incoming calls and offers a contactless payment option for those who don’t want an Apple Watch or don’t use an iPhone.

Is Fitbit really worth it?

Absolutely! Yes, a Fitbit is worth the money. Whether you buy one at full price or take advantage of the amazing deals on Cyber Monday, we reckon that a Fitbit will always be worth the money.

Fitness trackers like the Fitbit Versa 2 and 3 are great for those who:

Like statistics related to their health, i.e. how many calories burnt through the day

Want to do more exercise and need external motivation to do so, i.e. a daily step goal

Don’t want to pay serious £££ for an Apple Watch or other fitness tracker

Want to improve their sleep patterns by identifying problems and finding solutions

Want to become more responsible for their own nutrition, i.e. track how much water they’re drinking

Like wearing a watch and don’t mind having a digital clock face

Many people who invest in a Fitbit want to improve their health in some way. A Fitbit can help you stay motivated to reach your goals in the long-term by keeping track of your key statistics like steps, calories, heart rate and sleep score.