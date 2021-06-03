Amazon is offering huge savings on the Kindle Kids Edition

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is having an incredible sale on the Kindle Kids Edition - the perfect gadget to keep your kids entertained and reading this summer.

With the summer holidays fast approaching, activities for kids to keep them entertained are a must. From Argos’ epic deals on Nerf water guns, for hot sunny days to discounted LEGO sets. Now Amazon is offering huge deals on the Kindle Kids Edition.

The Kindle Kids Edition offers thousands of the best books for kids, including popular titles like Harry Potter and the Princess Diaries, perfect for any young bookworm.

The deal includes a one-year free subscription and after the year it’s just £1.99 a month. This allows you to purchase books of your choosing – you can even get audible.

The Kindle is currently down to £64.99, saving you a whopping £35.99! It comes in four colours, blue, pink, rainbow bird-themed, space station-themed and has a glare-free display.

Kindle Kids Edition

It is designed specifically for kids, as Amazon says, ‘It’s reading time, not screen time.’

It also features useful tools to help young readers, including vocabulary building, which creates flashcards of words looked up, and ‘Word Wise’ which gives short and simple definitions to difficult words.

Another great part of this deal is the two-year warranty, so no need to worry about any accidents or adventures your kindle might go on.

You can simply send it back and Amazon will replace it. It also has weeks of battery life, so it makes the perfect gadget for holidays and long car journeys.

Customers have been loving the Kindle and have left plenty of rave reviews.

One wrote, ‘It is brilliant! Really easy to set up and get hold of the free books (plus loads to choose from). My daughter was very keen to get one of these and from the poor reviews on here I was dreading setting it up. It literally took me 5 mins and was very easy.’

Another said, ‘Got this for my 10-year-old son in a desperate last-ditch attempt to get him to like reading. It worked!’