Amazon is offering 37% off LEGO’s classic medium box

Amazon is selling LEGO’s 10696 medium box, with 484 pieces and 35 different colour blocks for just £18.



LEGO sets are among the best-selling children’s toys ever. The sets are ideal for 6-year olds boys and girls and up. They also offer every collaboration under the sun. From Harry Potter to Frozen, you can find LEGO sets of all your kids’ favourite characters.

Now Amazon is offering 37% off the 10696 classic medium box, which is down from £29.99 to just £18.75.

What makes the medium box such great value for money is the number of blocks. There are 484 pieces overall, 35 different colours, 18 tires, eight rims, an 8 x 16 cm base plate, a window with a frame, and three pairs of eyes. It also comes in a handy, plastic storage box.

This box is designed to let kids be creative, you can either follow the guides or build whatever you like – or mix with your other LEGO sets.

The set comes with instructions to build 10 things, from a flower to a train, there’s even a windmill you can make. LEGO suggests starting with a story, like an ‘adventure undersea’ or a day trip to the zoo, to encourage your kids to get creative and build.

Everything you can make in the medium box with the guides:

Tiger

Yeti

Train

Motorbike

Crocodile

Two types of flowers

Windmill

Car

Toaster

Unsurprisingly, the set has glowing reviews, in fact, it has over 14,000!

One shopper said, ‘How can you not love all things Lego? This box is perfect for a bit more creativity, rather than the rest of the Lego boxes where you follow the instructions and just get one thing in the end.’

Another wrote, ‘Bought this for daughter as an introduction to Lego. A perfect starter set, she loves it. She now has a couple of other sets which store away nicely in the ample-sized storage box.’

And a third parent said, ‘Hours of fun for my daughter. Can’t go wrong with Lego. Worth every penny. Let their minds be creative!!’