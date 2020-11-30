Vintage lovers, are you looking for Cath Kidston Black Friday deals? You're in luck – the quintessentially British brand is taking part in Black Friday 2020 with up to 60% off items. Here are some of the discounts we like...
The best deals go fast so if you’re shopping online set your alarm for midnight as offers go live on 27 November at 00:01. If you prefer to visit the shops, get ready for an early start as many open at 6am. Don’t forget to check what coronavirus precautions and safety measures your chosen stores will be implementing beforehand.
Best Cath Kidston Cyber Monday deals 2020
- Twilight Garden Mandarin & Jasmine Scented Diffuser – £14 (SAVE £6)
- Fantasy Forest Sleepsuit and Hat Set – £18.20 (SAVE £9.80)
- Millfield Rose Long Pyjama Set – £38.50 (SAVE £16.50)
- Festive Animals Long pyjama Set – £38.50 (SAVE £16.50)
- Floral Foldaway Overnight Bag – £30 (SAVE £20)
- British Birds Print Nappy Bag – £60 (SAVE £40)
- Brighten Up Your Day Pocket Backpack – £30 (SAVE £30)
- Twilight Garden Shirt Dress – £63 (SAVE £27)
- Kingsize Reversible Bedding Set in Washed Rose – £52.50 (SAVE £22.50)
- Mini London View Continental Zip Wallet – £21 (SAVE £14)
- Festive Party Animals Kids Pyjama Set – £19.60 (SAVE £8.40)
- Millfield Rose Siberian Fir Scented Candle – now £12 (SAVE £8)
- Festive Party Animals Fabric Sack – £20 (SAVE £5)
- Hand Sanitiser and Hand Cream Gift Set – £13 (SAVE £3)
Amazon is selling the Cath Kidston 2020 advent calendar for just £31.99 – that’s a saving of £8.01 – and the Beauty Cottage Patchwork Picnic Tin Gift Set for £20.50. Down from £25, that’s a saving of £4.50.
If you want to splurge, the Cath Kidston website is selling the Christmas House Shaped Advent Calendar for £50. Down from £80, that’s a £30 discount.
Twilight Garden Mandarin & Jasmine Scented Diffuser –
£20 £14
This diffuser from the Twilight Garden has flower-topped reeds and a scent that blends madarin, peony and jasmine together with hints of vanilla and musk.
Fantasy Forest Sleepsuit and Hat Set –
£28 £18.20
Available for little ones aged 3 months right up to 1 year old, this soft sleep set has little details of colourful embroidery that really makes it unique. Inspired by the Fantasy Forest print, it’s also got internal scratch mitts and anti-slip dots on the feet.
Millfield Rose Long Pyjama Set –
£55 £38.50
Beautifully designed, these long pyjamas are decorated with beds of roses and are made of woven cotton, perfectly warm and comfortable for the next winter cold snap.
Festive Animals Long pyjama Set –
£50 £38.50
Made of the same comfortable woven cotton, these festive pyjamas are the ideal addition for under the Christmas tree or as a treat in the festive season.
Brighten Up Your Day Pocket Backpack:
£60 £30 (SAVE £30) | Cath Kidston
There’s now up to 60% off bags at Cath Kidston. This pale blue pocket backpack, for example, is half-price. Made from soft mint oilcloth, it has adjustable, padded straps in a contrast stripe and pockets inside and out, including one for a laptop. Here are more bags in the Black Friday sale.
Mini London View Continental Zip Wallet:
£35, £21 (SAVE £14) | Cath Kidston
We love CK’s stylish London View print – a homage to the Capital – and with nearly a third off, it’s a brilliant price for a gift or stocking filler. Inside there are 12 card slots, room for notes and a zipped coin section. For matching items check out further discounts on the London View range.
Twilight Garden Shirt Dress:
was £90, now £63 (SAVE £27) | Cath Kidston
There’s nearly a third off this statement shirt dress, which is adorned in the eye-catching Twilight Garden print. The dress has a straight cut with buttons to the front and a fitted waist with matching tie belt. Love Cath Kidston dresses? Find more on sale here.
Kingsize Reversible Bedding Set in Washed Rose:
was £75, now £52.50 (SAVE £22.50) | Cath Kidston
This grey bedding will bring a subtle vintage style to your boudoir. Featuring a floral silhouette in soft grey and printed on 200 thread count 100% cotton, this reversible king size set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases. There are many more homeware items on sale, too.
Millfield Rose Siberian Fir Scented Candle:
was £20, now £12 (SAVE £8) | Cath Kidston
CK is a great place to shop for presents, and there’s up to 60% off gifts this Black Friday. You can’t go wrong with candles, such as this Siberian Fir candle in a keepsake Millfield Rose glass votive. The aromatic Crimbo scent blends clean notes of woody cedar, silver birch and fir balsam.
Festive Party Animals Kids Pyjama Set:
was £28, now £19.60 (SAVE £8.40) | Cath Kidston
Get the kids cosy (and looking adorable) in some cute Christmas PJs. Made from brushed cotton flannel they’re required wearing on Christmas morning and on festive family duvet days. If you’re looking for further bargains there’s up to 60% off kids’ clothes, shoes and bags.
British Birds Print Nappy Bag:
was £100, now £60 (SAVE £40) | Cath Kidston
Baby on the way? Treat yourself to this lovely nappy bag. It looks like a smart tote bag on the outside but inside it’s packed with practical features including a removable pouch and changing mat for quick trips, multiple pockets and carrying straps, plus pushchair clips. And there are more savings on baby clothes and accessories.
Festive Party Animals Fabric Sack:
was £25, now £20 (SAVE £5) | Cath Kidston
Christmas can’t arrive too soon this year and CK is helping us embrace the Christmas spirit by offering up to 30% off Christmas prints. This cotton sack will make gift-opening even more exciting. It features the Festive Party Animals print and fastens with a pom-pom trimmed drawstring.
Is Cath Kidston doing Cyber Monday?
Because Cath Kidston is participating in Black Friday 2020 early this year, it may mean the sale extends into Cyber Monday. Watch this space for updates.
How much is Cath Kidston delivery and how long does it take?
Cath Kidston wants to ‘share a little sunshine on us’ – this means free delivery when you spend over £30. Items under £30 cost £3.95 for delivery within 7 days. If you want next day delivery you’ll pay £5.95.
International deliveries vary in time and cost – visit the Cath Kidston delivery page for more details.
Cath Kidston Black Friday – can I return items?
Cath Kidston has a standard returns and exchanges policy. Therefore, this means you can return items in their original condition within 30 days for a refund. Just fill in the returns form that came in your parcel and send it back. Refunds take about 7 days; however, expect this to take longer during sales periods. Underwear, toiletries, cut lengths of fabric and other on-refundable items can’t be returned or exchanged.
Why we love Cath Kidston
With its nostalgic designs and cottagecore aesthetic, Cath Kidston embodies a quintessentially British lifestyle. The brand began life in 1993, in a small shop in West London – a humble beginning for a home furnishing company that quickly developed an international following for its beautiful vintage prints and handicrafts with a modern twist.
Originally known for its signature floral prints, the brand now boasts such iconic designs as Roses, Spots, Strawberries and Cowboy, as well as the Stanley print, which is a likeness of Kidston’s Lakeland terrier. More recent prints are London People and London Icons and a bestselling collaboration with Snoopy.
Which Cath Kidston stores are closing down?
Sadly, the brand was adversely affected by this year’s pandemic. In April 2020, it announced that its 60 UK stores would close, with the exception of wholesale and franchise businesses and some overseas outlets.
The good news is you can still shop online at CathKidston.com and at four outlets at the Ashford Designer Outlet, Bicester Village, Cheshire Oaks and the York Designer Outlet.
Millfield Rose Long Pyjama Set –
£55 £38.50