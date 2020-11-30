We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vintage lovers, are you looking for Cath Kidston Black Friday deals? You're in luck – the quintessentially British brand is taking part in Black Friday 2020 with up to 60% off items. Here are some of the discounts we like...

The best deals go fast so if you’re shopping online set your alarm for midnight as offers go live on 27 November at 00:01. If you prefer to visit the shops, get ready for an early start as many open at 6am. Don’t forget to check what coronavirus precautions and safety measures your chosen stores will be implementing beforehand.

Best Cath Kidston Cyber Monday deals 2020

Amazon is selling the Cath Kidston 2020 advent calendar for just £31.99 – that’s a saving of £8.01 – and the Beauty Cottage Patchwork Picnic Tin Gift Set for £20.50. Down from £25, that’s a saving of £4.50.

If you want to splurge, the Cath Kidston website is selling the Christmas House Shaped Advent Calendar for £50. Down from £80, that’s a £30 discount.

Fantasy Forest Sleepsuit and Hat Set – £28 £18.20

Available for little ones aged 3 months right up to 1 year old, this soft sleep set has little details of colourful embroidery that really makes it unique. Inspired by the Fantasy Forest print, it’s also got internal scratch mitts and anti-slip dots on the feet. View Deal

Millfield Rose Long Pyjama Set – £55 £38.50

Beautifully designed, these long pyjamas are decorated with beds of roses and are made of woven cotton, perfectly warm and comfortable for the next winter cold snap. View Deal

Festive Animals Long pyjama Set – £50 £38.50

Made of the same comfortable woven cotton, these festive pyjamas are the ideal addition for under the Christmas tree or as a treat in the festive season. View Deal

Floral Foldaway Overnight Bag – £50 £30

Perfect for your next staycation, this floral foldaway overnight bag comes from one of Cath Kidston’s bestselling collections View Deal

Mini London View Continental Zip Wallet: £35 , £21 (SAVE £14) | Cath Kidston

We love CK’s stylish London View print – a homage to the Capital – and with nearly a third off, it’s a brilliant price for a gift or stocking filler. Inside there are 12 card slots, room for notes and a zipped coin section. For matching items check out further discounts on the London View range. View Deal

Twilight Garden Shirt Dress: was £90 , now £63 (SAVE £27) | Cath Kidston

There’s nearly a third off this statement shirt dress, which is adorned in the eye-catching Twilight Garden print. The dress has a straight cut with buttons to the front and a fitted waist with matching tie belt. Love Cath Kidston dresses? Find more on sale here. View Deal

Millfield Rose Siberian Fir Scented Candle: was £20 , now £12 (SAVE £8) | Cath Kidston

CK is a great place to shop for presents, and there’s up to 60% off gifts this Black Friday. You can’t go wrong with candles, such as this Siberian Fir candle in a keepsake Millfield Rose glass votive. The aromatic Crimbo scent blends clean notes of woody cedar, silver birch and fir balsam. View Deal

Is Cath Kidston doing Cyber Monday?



Because Cath Kidston is participating in Black Friday 2020 early this year, it may mean the sale extends into Cyber Monday. Watch this space for updates.

How much is Cath Kidston delivery and how long does it take?

Cath Kidston wants to ‘share a little sunshine on us’ – this means free delivery when you spend over £30. Items under £30 cost £3.95 for delivery within 7 days. If you want next day delivery you’ll pay £5.95.

International deliveries vary in time and cost – visit the Cath Kidston delivery page for more details.

Cath Kidston Black Friday – can I return items?

Cath Kidston has a standard returns and exchanges policy. Therefore, this means you can return items in their original condition within 30 days for a refund. Just fill in the returns form that came in your parcel and send it back. Refunds take about 7 days; however, expect this to take longer during sales periods. Underwear, toiletries, cut lengths of fabric and other on-refundable items can’t be returned or exchanged.

Why we love Cath Kidston

With its nostalgic designs and cottagecore aesthetic, Cath Kidston embodies a quintessentially British lifestyle. The brand began life in 1993, in a small shop in West London – a humble beginning for a home furnishing company that quickly developed an international following for its beautiful vintage prints and handicrafts with a modern twist.

Originally known for its signature floral prints, the brand now boasts such iconic designs as Roses, Spots, Strawberries and Cowboy, as well as the Stanley print, which is a likeness of Kidston’s Lakeland terrier. More recent prints are London People and London Icons and a bestselling collaboration with Snoopy.

Which Cath Kidston stores are closing down?

Sadly, the brand was adversely affected by this year’s pandemic. In April 2020, it announced that its 60 UK stores would close, with the exception of wholesale and franchise businesses and some overseas outlets.

The good news is you can still shop online at CathKidston.com and at four outlets at the Ashford Designer Outlet, Bicester Village, Cheshire Oaks and the York Designer Outlet.