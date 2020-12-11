Disney Christmas stockings are a festive essential for any fans of the magical films and fun characters. Luckily, there’s plenty of Disney Christmas stockings on the market to help make your celebrations even more magical this year.
From Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Disney villains, there’s all sorts of magical stockings that are perfect for hanging on the fireplace this Christmas. There’s even personalised ones to give them an extra special touch!
We’ve got lots of great stocking filler ideas to help you fill the Disney stockings with festive surprise. Plus, if you want to get into the Christmas spirit the Disney way with the whole family, there’s plenty of Christmas films on Disney Plus that are perfect to cosy up with.
We’ve picked the best selection of Disney Christmas stockings on sale now that are sure to delight little ones. Just scroll down to see…
Best Disney Christmas stockings
Disney Maleficent Christmas Stocking
Price: £13
This vibrant stocking features Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent, with the words ‘truly enchanting’ printed on the stocking’s white trim. It’s the perfect gift for any fans of the iconic Disney film, and will stand out in your home this season.
Nightmare Before Christmas Stocking
Price: £13
Jack, Sally and Zero appear on this Nightmare Before Christmas themed stocking. Featuring the slogan ‘Ho Ho Howl’, it’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves both Christmas and Halloween equally!
Villainous Treats Evil Queen Stocking
Price: £6
This wicked Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs stocking is great for Disney villain fans, and features the Evil Queen alongside silhouettes of the dwarfs and Snow White herself. It’s a vibrant yellow that will brighten up any living room.
Disney, Mickey & Minnie Mouse Christmas Stocking
Price: £8.50
This traditional stocking features a red and white design that looks like a classic Christmas jumper, and features the words ‘Minnie loves Mickey’ as well as mouse icons, love hearts, Christmas trees and snowflakes. So cute!
Disney Frozen Christmas Stocking
Price: £9
Every Frozen obsessed child will love this Christmas stocking, and Elsa and Olaf will help to ring in the festive season. Just like the stocking says, it’s the ‘season to celebrate’!
Handmade Up-cycled Disney Christmas stockings
Price: £11.50
These gorgeous stockings can be made with a variety of characters such as Tinkerbell and Marie (pictured), Anna and Elsa, Cinderella, Dumbo, Ariel and more! Why not treat your little one to their favourite character?
Disney Mickey Mouse Christmas Stocking
Price: £14.99
This soft plush stocking features an embroidered Mickey mouse wearing a cosy red scarf, and is accompanied by a festive tartan pattern. It can easily be hung wherever you’d like in your home.
Disney Silver and Gold Velveteen Christmas Stocking
Price: £14.99
Perfect for any Frozen fan, this silver and gold Christmas stocking brings a touch of magic to your home. With the words ‘magical dreams’ and a drawing of Elsa, what’s not to love about this princess stocking?
On The Bad List Cruella De Vil Stocking
Price: £6
If you know someone who’s definitely on the bad list this year, why not treat them to this fun Cruella De Vil Christmas stocking? It features a classic Cruelle design, surrounded by silhouettes of the dalmations.
Disney Frozen II Filled Christmas Stocking
Price: £12.99
This Frozen II stocking is already filled with plenty of festive goodies, so you’re all sorted if you can’t think of any good fillers! Inside you’ll find 5 x printed sheets, 5 x cards, 5 x envelopes, 6 x tiny markers, 2 x glitter glues, 20 x foam stickers, 30 x stickers and 2 x mini stamps.
Best personalised Disney Christmas stockings
Disney Store Mickey Mouse Holiday Cheer Stocking
Price: £16
This stocking features festive Mickey peeking out over top, and can be personalised for an extra £2.95. The stocking is a beautifully festive red and green, and has some bauble details for an extra magical touch.
Disney Store Minnie Mouse Holiday Cheer Stocking
Price: £16
Similar to the Mickey Mouse stocking above, this Minnie Mouse version is fun and girly, and features red, pink and blue details. This can also be personalised for an extra £2.95.
Personalised Mickey & Minnie Mouse miniature stocking decoration
Price: £4.95
If you’d prefer a smaller stocking, this adorable mini decoration is perfect! They can be personalised with an initial, and you can choose from four different Mickey and Minnie Mouse themed patterns.
Personalised Mickey or Minnie Mouse Christmas Stocking
Price: £11.70
These adorable Christmas stockings match Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s iconic outfits, and you can choose from the classic Disney font or caligraphy when personalising. It’s a great gift for any Disney lover!