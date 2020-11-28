We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lakeland Black Friday is now live and there are hundreds of deals to be had on some of the best kitchenware and appliances from 2020 and beyond.

Black Friday is one of the biggest days on shopping calendar and for fans of Lakeland, it’s started! Black Friday is an opportunity to take advantage of amazing offers from our favourite stores and it’s fair to say that Lakeland Black Friday deals are always impressive. We’re talking top brands such as KitchenAid, Cuisinart and InstantPot as well as Lakeland’s excellent own brand. We all deserve a discount or two, and Lakeland is happy to oblige with deals on electricals, appliances, homeware and more.

Best Lakeland Black Friday deals 2020

This year, Lakeland is tempting shoppers by highlighting deals and offers that will include top brands such as KitchenAid, Joseph Joseph and Morphy Richards. So if you’re in need of a new mixer, are hankering after new knives, or the kettle’s on the blink, Lakeland is the shop for you.

Remember Lakeland’s famous free Lakeland 3 Year Guarantee? It applies to all Black Friday purchases. Yes, Lakeland will replace or refund any damaged or faulty goods or purchases you’re not 100% satisfied with, within the first three years after you buy from them.

Lakeland often carries offers in store and on the website – currently, there are reductions on kitchen electricals, buy-1-get-1-half-price offers on storage bags and washing bags, and 25% off Dura crockery. These are already great deals, but you can expect even more now the Black Friday deals have been released.

Lakeland Black Friday kitchen appliances deals

Hot off the press are Lakeland’s Black Friday kitchen appliance deals, as we’re just seeing some amazing products go live. They include some amazing Black Friday deals on blenders and soup makers, perfect for the colder months. We also love the smaller savings, already live on the site, on additions and attachments which are ideal for those who want to level up their appliances, like KitchenAid mixers.

Check out these deals live on the site right now…

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8 Litre Mixer in Matte Black Gloss – £399.99 £359.99

Save £40 on the iconic KitchenAid mixer and get ready to cook up a storm this Christmas. This set is complete with 10 speed settings, a flat beater, whisk and dough hook. There’s also a five year guarantee so you can rest easy. View Deal

Nespresso Magimix VertuoPlus LE Coffee Machine – £179.99 £79.99

This barista-style coffee machine is £100 off at Lakeland at the moment! We love its 3 capsule sizes and the possibility to make 4 different sizes of coffee, something that not a lot of other machines have. View Deal

InstantPot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer Multicooker – £179.99 £149.99

Looking to start eating healthier in 2021? Enjoy all your favourite meals still if you cook with an air fryer. Just as tasty, but with less fat than normal frying. This one is also £30 off right now and had 11 different functions for all your crisping and cooking needs. View Deal

We’re especially loving the deals on kitchen basics this Black Friday at Lakeland, as Christmas is just around the corner! From chopping boards to tupperware, amazing savings on top-tier pots and pans sets and beyond.

Lakeland Black Friday home appliances deals

Next up on the incredible set of Black Friday offers are the deals on home appliances like the Gtech AirRAM MK2 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, down from £199.99 to £129.99. There’s also plenty of offers on other vacuum cleaners, as well as steam mops, sweepers and even heated airers.

Have a look at these top products…

Shark Lift-Away Steam Mop – £179.99 £129.99

Steam away the mess with this multi-action, powerful steam mop. With 5 different cleaning tools, the Shark steam mop is effective at cleaning up to 99.9% of bacteria on many different surfaces including ovens. View Deal

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner – £129.99 £99.99

Use at home or in the car, the Shark cordless cleaner is best for quick clean-ups and hard-to-reach places with its 8-minute run time and powerful, cordless function. View Deal

Lakeland Black Friday cookware deals

Other tempting 2019 deals included £40 off Lakeland’s gorgeous 5-Piece Copper-Coloured Non-Stick Pan Set and an impressive 50% off the Lakeland’s baking and oven tin sets, as well as deals on knives and cutlery. Smaller items were also discounted, including deals on nestable container sets and even packs of eco-friendly reusable food wrap. As your mum used to say – look after the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves!

Lakeland Black Friday homeware deals

We love Lakeland for brilliant kitchenware, bakeware, cookware and home appliances (oh, and Christmas gifts, of course). It also sells quality home accessories. So, if you’re looking for kitchen trolleys or a handy mirror you’ll find one here.

Have a look at these amazing deals…

Kikkerland Rechargeable Clip Book Reading Light – £19.99 £14.99

If red is your colour, you’ll love this rechargeable clip book reading light. It has 2 brightness settings, so you can choose your best reading light and stays charged for up to 10 hours. View Deal

Soft Touch Cosy Throw Cream – £39.99 £19.99

With a size of 140 x 200cm, this cosy throw is the best companion for a movie night in or to put on the bed for those frosty mornings. It’s also reversible and lightweight, meaning it’s really as good as it looks. View Deal

Lakeland Black Friday 2020: when is it?



Lakeland’s Black Friday deals have already started! Head over to the website now or check out our roundup of some of the best deals on the site right now, for your chance to scoop some of the best savings of the year.

Here are some more top tips – courtesy of Lakeland – that will help you get the most from the Black Friday discounts available. After signing up to the newsletter, do a bit of research to find items you really want, then create an account and save your favourites in your basket so if any go on sale you’ll be in the best position to but them quickly. Lastly, try to keep to a budget so you don’t suffer from buyer’s regret.

Is Lakeland doing Cyber Monday?



At the time of writing, Lakeland isn’t doing a Cyber Monday. However, this is subject to change so watch this space!

How much is Lakeland delivery – and how long does it take?

According to the website, delivery is currently taking 3-5 days. However, your Black Friday purchases may take a little longer to arrive if there is high demand.

Lakeland offers a free Click & Collect service at its 70 stores, and free delivery over orders of £45 or more. You can also have your goods delivered to a Hermes parcel shop for £3.50. If your order is less than £45 expect to pay a £3.50 delivery fee.

Your orders will be with you by Christmas though, so no worries there. Here’s some more information about Lakeland delivery.

Lakeland Black Friday 2020: can I return items?

One of the best things about Lakeland is its free, 3 Year Guarantee that covers all goods – including Black Friday offers. So, all returns are free for up to 3 years. This means you get your money back whether the item is damaged, faulty or even if you’re just not 100% satisfied with it. Just be sure to keep your receipt or emailed order confirmation as proof of purchase.

If you do need to return something, Lakeland suggests you call its friendly Customer Services Advisors on 015394 88100 first.