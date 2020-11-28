We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you've been wanting to upgrade your headphones, Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself!

This Black Friday, there’s huge savings on popular Beats headphones which make perfect Christmas gifts or even a treat for yourself. There’s lots of different models on offer, and some great colours to choose from.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These high-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones come in a variety of colours, and features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity They have up to 40 hours of battery life so you can enjoy music and entertainment on the go, wherever you are.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Save a massive £150 on these noise-cancelling Beats headphones! They’re compatible with iOS and Android devices, and feature adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) that actively blocks external noise. Better yet, its real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones

These headphones feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) that blocks external noise and transparency that helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening, to ensure you’re always safe. It also has hands free controls with smartphone features like Siri.

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones

These Beats EP wired on-ear headphone in black delivers masterfully tuned sound. They have a durable, lightweight design reinforced with stainless steel, but do not have wireless compatibility.