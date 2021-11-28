We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s still so many Black Friday deals on cordless Dysons to be had as we move into Cyber Monday.

Throughout Black Friday 2021, we’ve been on the lookout for the best cordless Dyson discounts and now Very has lined up some special Cyber Monday deals on the hottest Dyson hoovers available.

Right now, there’s deals on cordless Dysons, including the Dyson V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner with £50 off and the Dyson V11 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner with £150 off.

DysonV10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner, Was £349 Now £299 ( SAVE £50) | Very

The Dyson V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner can clean for up to 60 minutes with no loss of suction. The V10 includes certified asthma and allergy-friendly advanced whole-machine filtration that collects allergens and returns cleaner air to your home. Carpets and hard floors are thoroughly cleaned using Direct Drive technology. The engine within the cleaning head propels stiff nylon bristles deep into carpets to pick up all the crumbs. View Deal

Dyson V11 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner, Was £599 Now £449 ( SAVE £150) | Very

Trust the Dyson V11 Absolute to do the heavy lifting. The cleaner head’s Dynamic Load Sensor technology automatically adjusts suction to suit different floor types. The Dyson V11 shows the vacuum’s runtime and performance so you can stay in charge of your clean. With 50% larger cells than the Dyson Cyclone V10TM, this Dyson cordless vacuum has the longest runtime of any Dyson cordless vacuum. View Deal