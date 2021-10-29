Are you ready for Black Friday 2021? Here’s how to get the best deals this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you ready for Black Friday 2021? Have you got your game face on and your strategy in place to make sure you get the best Black Friday deals this year? The secret to getting the best Black Friday deals is preparation. As the old saying goes; fail to plan, plan to fail.

We know you like the idea of sauntering onto the internet and just seeing what’s on offer. And that can work a treat – the chocolate lovers among us have fond memories of treating ourselves to a kilo of Lindor balls for an incredible price on Black Friday last year. (Wish I’d bought two kilos, to be honest.) But whether you’re an impulse shopper or a strategic planner, it’s worth doing a little bit of groundwork to get the most out of Black Friday.

Black Friday deals are well underway in the USA. But in the UK, we’re expecting Black Friday 2021 to really pick up the pace during the second week of November.

You don’t have to be a nerd who knows everything about the origins of Black Friday or be a shopaholic to know that Black Friday is *the* day to bag some serious bargains. And if you’re a parent or expecting a baby, you’ll be well aware that you can pick up premium items of baby gear for a fraction of the usual price during Black Friday – if you play your cards right. Here’s how to bag the best Black Friday deals.

Don’t wait till Black Friday





Early Black Friday deals are a thing. It used to be the case that Black Friday deals were exactly that; special offers and flash sales that happened on one day of the year whilst stock levels allowed. Black Friday isn’t like that anymore.

Black Friday lasts all week

Plenty of retailers have already started their Black Friday deals

Our inboxes are already awash with sneak previews of deals that will be going live over the next couple of weeks.

And watch out for hints – if we mention that we think a certain pushchair or car seat or breast pump is *likely* to be on sale for a bargain Black Friday 2021 price, you can trust that we’ve got good reason to say that. *Winking face emoji*

Factor in C-19, Brexit, and the apocalypse

Ok, not exactly the apocalypse. But all the online chatter and news reports about supply chain problems and product shortages. It’s tempting to dismiss that as hype designed to make you start panic buying. But the issues are real. So if there are items on your Christmas shopping list that could be affected by these problems or disrupted deliveries, buy them sooner rather than later. Black Friday 2021 is the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas shopping sorted early at the same time as saving yourself a few quid.

Tech deals are big on Black Friday

If you have a youngster hoping for an Xbox Series X, a PS5, a Nintendo Switch, or the iPhone 13, Black Friday is definitely the time to shop around for a good deal.

Don’t snap up the first Black Friday bargain you see

It pays to shop around and compare the different deals on offer to be sure you’re getting a bargain. Of course, you have to balance that carefully against the possibility of missing out on a popular deal if you leave it too late.

Retailers often price match during Black Friday. They also try to outdo each other by throwing in freebies and offering deals on bundles to entice customers away from the competition. If you can, hold your nerve until you’re sure you’re getting a cracking deal. And remember you can always return something. So if you see a better deal later, don’t despair – take advantage of it and send the original item back.

Make a list… and check it twice





No one has money to waste so plan your Black Friday spending carefully if you’re shopping for a specific product and holding out for a Black Friday bargain.

Decide which model you’d like

This applies if you're shopping for something specific like a KitchenAid and hoping to get a bargain during Black Friday. Knowing what model you'd prefer or functionality you can do without will help you narrow down the options and move quickly when you find a bargain.

Look for flash sales

Lots of retailers – including Amazon – offer flash sales during Black Friday. These are difficult to predict but can be a brilliant way to snap up toys and stocking fillers, as well as household essentials. And chocolates. (Did we mention chocolates?) These offers sell out fast though, so don’t dither if you spot one and don’t want to miss out.

Shopping for deals on baby gear or items for kids during Black Friday? Check out our buying guides. Bookmark these pages if you’re looking for these kinds of products as we’ll be updating them with the best baby gear deals in the run-up to Black Friday 2021.

Finally, employ some clever tactics to keep yourself abreast of the best Black Friday deals. Sign up for newsletters from brands and retailers that you’re interested in bagging a bargain from. Check your inbox for Black Friday offers from companies you’ve bought from in the past.

Our team has been trained to seek out the best Black Friday deals that we think GoodtoKnow readers will love and we’ll be working round the clock to bring you the best discounts and biggest on your most-wanted items. Follow GoodtoKnow on social media and sign up for our newsletter to stay abreast of the best Black Friday 2021 deals.

Don’t forget to treat yourself

Between sorting the Christmas shopping, stocking up on nappies, or buying a new car seat during Black Friday, don’t forget to pop a little something in your virtual basket just for you. Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to little luxuries at a fraction of the usual price. From a new pair of hair straighteners to your favourite Yankee Candle, there are deals to be found on all sorts of treats and trinkets.