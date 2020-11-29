We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's Black Friday weekend and you can save £150 on this Shark Cordless Vacuum thanks to the huge discounts at Argos.

If you’ve been after a Shark vacuum for a while, there’s no better time than Black Friday to get your hands on one with a huge discount.

You can save a whopping £150 on the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Argos this Black Friday weekend, taking the price from £349.99 to £199.99.

With up to 40 minutes run-time and a removable, rechargeable Lithium Ion battery that can be charged wherever suits you, it’s never been easier to clean your house top to bottom.

Fed up with tangled hair on the brush-roll? There’s no need to reach for the scissors anymore. The clever cleaner’s Anti Hair Wrap technology separates and removes all long, short and pet hair with ease – so there’s no more blaming your cats or dogs for ruining the hoover!

The flexible wand bends, so you don’t have to move furniture to reach dust in nooks and crannies. It also folds down for easy storage, and with a single click you can switch to a handheld unit to blitz every inch of your home and car.

And it sucks up dust and dirt from just about any type of flooring too – blitzing deep pile carpets and rugs, hard floors, laminate, upholstery and stairs with total ease.

Happy cleaning!