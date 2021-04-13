We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling a garden hammock for just £12 and it's the ultimate summer relaxation essential.

The government’s lockdown roadmap is underway, finally allowing us to meet outdoors in our gardens for get togethers.

With the introduction of a new garden hammock for just £12 each, B&M is helping shoppers swing their way through spring for less.

The iconic budget retailer recently debuted a new line of garden chairs, including its highly sought after hanging egg chair, as part of its extensive garden furniture range which is currently on display in most stores across the country.

B&M’s garden hammock is available in a chic Grey & Black colour way and will bring a contemporary look to any outdoor space.

And if you don’t want to wait for the sun to shine this spring, channel your inner adventurer and spruce up your living room instead.

B&M’s latest garden collection also features a £275 Siena Hanging Snuggle Egg Chair, perfect for cosying up with your loved ones on balmy summer evenings to come, swaying the pair of you with its smooth rocking motion.

Along with the great deals, B&M is selling a two-seater swinging garden chair worth £70. The cosy-looking garden package has two black padded seats on a swinging mechanism and is now available at any stores near you.

Video of the Week

It also has two shades above each seat to help keep you cool in the heat. The fabric is listed as premium woven fabric, with a powder-coated steel frame for added durability, and the entire seat measures W140 x H153 x D110cm.

Shoppers can call up their nearest branch beforehand to check their availability by using the online store locator to find their closest store. But you’ll have to act quickly because B&M’s garden gems usually sell out quickly.