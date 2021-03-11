We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling swinging egg chairs for £30 and they're perfect for smaller gardens.

The budget retailer is renowned for its low-cost garden furniture and after re-stocking its popular egg chairs, B&M has gone and provided an alternative egg chair for people with smaller gardens – and it’s a cracking buy because it even swings.

As part of its new garden furniture range, B&M’s Hanging Chair is easy to hang from ceilings or trees and come in “Vancouver” black and “Dakota” grey colours.

What are you waiting for? It's time to head out to your nearest store to see if they have them in stock, as unfortunately they cannot be bought online.

The description states, ‘This dakota hanging chair will add a contemporary look to any garden. Easy to hang from ceiling, tree, or any sturdy overhead that can support your weight. Max user weight 100kg. Dimensions:60 x 110cm (Approx.)’

Some of the popular larger egg chairs like the one pictured below are so big that shoppers have struggled to get them to fit inside their cars, but fear not, with this latest egg swing, it’s easy to get home.

And like the others, they can either be installed inside as a great reading spot alternative to Aldi’s velvet chair, or outdoors but they take up less room so are perfect for people with smaller spaces who want to create the ultimate relaxation spot on a smaller budget.

VIEW THE B&M SWINGING EGG CHAIR £30 AT B&MSTORES.CO.UK



But if you have the cash to splurge, then there is The New York Hanging Chair, which has a black frame, priced £125 has a basket size of 132cm x 78cm x 70cm while the frame measures 134cm x 134cm x 205cm.

Or if you’re looking for an egg chair that two people can share then there’s a double-seated egg chair, which appears the same as the Siena hanging egg chair it was selling last year, is also back in stock in some stores.