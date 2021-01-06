B&M is offering a special lockdown discount for NHS staff

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is offering a special discount for NHS staff during the third coronavirus lockdown.

As the UK faces a overhaul of the tier system rules in a bid to tackle the new Covid-19 strain, the popular bargain retailer has decided to reward the hardworking NHS heroes by inviting them to take advantage of a special discount.

The bargain chain shared a big announcement online, penning, ‘We’re so proud to be able to help support our NHS Heroes with all of their essentials throughout the Covid pandemic, and as we enter what is hopefully the final stretch.

‘As a gesture of gratitude, we’re re-introducing our 10% colleague discount for all NHS workers, for the month of January – commencing from tomorrow (6/1/21).

‘A massive thank you to all of our NHS Heroes – we hope this helps keep you stocked up while you protect the nation.’

While some shoppers have welcomed the kind gesture, with one having posted, ‘Thank you, much appreciated and thank you to all your staff for their hard work in this difficult time,’ others were asking if the discount scheme was likely to be extended to cover other frontline staff including teachers.

One shopper wrote, ‘What about nursery staff and teachers??’ and second put, ‘Not all NHS are front line, some are Office/home based…we love the NHS and are so proud of them AND would love to see this extended to teachers pls.’

B&M is offering a special discount but for the time being the discount is for NHS staff who can produce valid NHS photo ID at the checkout.

NHS staff already have special treatment when it comes to shopping at supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons – with frontline care workers having priority over queuing or a special time set aside from public shopping hours, to try and make their life easier.