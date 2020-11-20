This Bobbi Brown make-up kit costs £82 but is yours for just £36

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Today marks one week until Black Friday 2020, and the early deals are rolling in. From the best cheap perfumes to beauty advent calendars, you’ll be able to save on pretty much anything and everything throughout the long weekend.

Brands are already dropping offers like there’s no tomorrow, covering everything from Black Friday toy deals to Black Friday KitchenAid deals.

We’ve got our eyes on a cracking gift set from make-up brand Bobbi Brown, worth £82 but on sale for only £36.50 over at Lookfantastic. That’s a saving of almost £50!

The set contains some of Bobbi Brown’s hero make-up and skin boosting buys to help create a healthy and glowing complexion.

What’s inside the Bobbi Brown Must Have Essentials set?

The set contains everything you need for quick and easy make-up that doesn’t take hours or require pro level skills. The Pot Rouge is a brilliant beauty multitasker, doubling up as both a lip and cheek product, while the Long Wear Shadow Stick is a case of “scribble on and go” – ideal for busy mums who can’t spend hours in front of the mirror.

Inside here’s also some of the brand’s hero Extra Repair Eye Cream to keep pesky dark circles and bags at bay and the Vitamin Enriched Face Base for a healthy glow. They really meant it when they said “essentials”.

Pot Rouge in Powder Pink

Lip Colour in Neutral Rose

Mini Smokey Eye Mascara

Mini Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Pink

Mini Extra Repair Eye Cream

Mini Vitamin Enriched Face Base

Vanity case

View now

You’d better be snappy if you want this set for yourself, as Lookfantastic’s bargain beauty bundles are known for selling out in a flash.

Perfect for Christmas gifting (or a gift from you, to you!)