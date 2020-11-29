The Boots Black Friday sale is here and there are so many incredible deals to be had.
As part of the mega Black Friday savings event, Boots is giving shoppers the chance to get £40 worth of free beauty products when they spend just £20 on hundreds of selected make-up products.
The Boots website is packed with pages and pages of cosmetics that you can chose from and when you have £20 worth of products in your basket, you’ll automatically be gifted a box of beauty treats worth £40. Incredible!
Inside the Boots Black Friday Beauty Box, you’ll find 13 hero products that are sure to impress.
It includes the Soap and Glory Bath Bomb, Sleek Metallic Lip Gloss (shades may vary), Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, Essie Nail Varnish – Mademoiselle, Revlon Ultra HD Lip Colour (shades may vary), Rimmel Face Primer, XX Revolution Save 1/3 Voucher and six L’Oréal Sample Sachets of various face and hair creams.
Free Black Friday Boots Beauty Heroes Box When You Spend £20
View deal at Boots
There’s countless skin treats and make-up products to choose from in order to take you to that magic £20 total and make you eligible for £40 worth of freebies.
Here’s just a few fab options…
L’Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Couture Mascara – £10.99
Achieve your most defined lashes ever with L’Oreal’s silky black formula that gently envelops each lash with volume and intensity leaving them soft and volumised.
Revlon ColorStay Foundation – £12.99
This ultra long wear foundation promises to stay put for 24 hours while leaving skin looking smooth and flawless without drying or caking. It’s available in a wide array of shades too and is available for both dry and oily skin.
e.l.f. Ultra Precise Brow – £5
Allowing you to fill in your brows with ultra precision, the super fine tip of this pencil lets you create natural, hair-like strokes. Available in various shades to suit a variety of hair colours.
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette – Phoenix – £16
Create vibrant make-up looks this festive season and all the way into 2021 with this set of 16 high performance, fiery shades.
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink City Edit Lipstick – £9.99
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink is an intense ink colour concentration with an ultra-chic matte finish and flawless, 12 hour wear. Providing statement, inked lips that withstand whatever the day throws at them.
Max Factor Miracle Glow Universal Highlighter – £10.99
Give your skin a gorgeous radiance this festive season with Max Factor’s illuminating Miracle Glow Highlighter. The light and blendable formula lights up the face in one simple step and looks natural on all skin tones.