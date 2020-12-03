These Soap & Glory sets make the perfect gift – AND they’re better than half price

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Soap & Glory offers some of the best beauty bundles at Boots. (Try saying that five times fast).

Known for their spectacular puns, the millennial pink brand offers a huge range of bath, body, skincare and make-up products that won’t break the bank.

So whether you’re looking for the best Christmas presents for mums, friends, aunties or grandmas, there’s a gift set for everyone that’ll leave them delighted on Christmas Day.

Right now a selection of their epic sets are available at half price in the run up to the 25th of December. What better time to do a spot of Christmas shopping?

Soap & Glory the Square Necessities

Was £65 now £30 (save £35) – view now at Boots



What’s inside?

Storage Tin

Clean-a-Colada Hydrating Body Wash – 500ml

Drop in the Lotion Lightweight Body Lotion -500ml

Clean on Me Creamy Moisture Shower Gel – 500ml

The Scrub of Your Life Smoothing Body Scrub – 200ml

The Righteous Butter Body Moisturiser – 300ml

Hand Food Non-Greasy Hydrating Hand Cream – 50ml

Your Best Shot Coffee & Oat Scrub – 180g

Face Soap and Clarity 3-in-1 Daily Vitamin C Facial Wash – 350ml

Bright + Beautiful Radiance-Boosting Mask – 29g

The Fab Pore Pore-Refining Mask – 29g

The Rushower Scent-sational Dry Shampoo – 200ml

Thick & Fast High-Definition Mascara in Film Noir – 10ml

Soap & Glory All You Can Treat

Was £85 now £42 (save £43) – view now at Boots



What’s inside?

Cosmetics Bag

Clean-a-Colada Hydrating Body Wash – 500ml

Drop in the Lotion Lightweight Body Lotion -500ml

Clean on Me Creamy Moisture Shower Gel – 500ml

The Scrub of Your Life Smoothing Body Scrub – 200ml

The Righteous Butter Body Moisturiser – 300ml

Hand Food Non-Greasy Hydrating Hand Cream – 50ml

Your Best Shot Coffee & Oat Scrub – 180g

Face Soap and Clarity 3-in-1 Daily Vitamin C Facial Wash – 350ml

Bright + Beautiful Radiance-Boosting Mask – 29g

The Fab Pore Pore-Refining Mask – 29g

The Rushower Scent-sational Dry Shampoo – 200ml

Thick & Fast High-Definition Mascara in Film Noir – 10ml

Be sure to snap yours up before they’re gone for good!