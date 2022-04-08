We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easter is just around the corner but there’s still time to treat yourself to one of the best luxury Easter eggs to buy online…

By now you’ve probably got a stash of Easter eggs for kids hidden away. Maybe you’ve spoiled someone special with a personalised Easter egg or sought out the best vegan Easter eggs. But why stop there? It’s time to spoil yourself with a little Easter treat before stocks run out!

Luxury Easter eggs to buy online 2022:

With so many wonderfully decadent and luxurious Easter eggs on sale these days, you’d be mad to stick to the basics when it comes to choosing a chocolate treat. Easter comes but once a year, after all. So forget panic-buying yourself a leftover egg when you’re doing your grocery shopping – these are the premium adults-only eggs that we’re hoping the Easter bunny will bring us this year and you’ll want to buy these Easter eggs online.

1. Lindt Lindor Assorted Limited Edition Giant Easter Egg with Lindor Assorted Truffles



This needs no introduction. Any serious chocolate lover will know that Lindor truffles simply don’t disappoint. Amazon customers have given it 4.5 out of 5 stars but there are lots of other Lindor Easter treats to browse at Amazon if this doesn’t take your fancy. And if you’ve still got a few folks to buy for, you could pick up 5 Cadbury’s eggs for £15 or browse Galaxy Easter eggs while you’re here.

2. Thorntons Continental Milk Chocolate Easter Egg

If you’re getting your weekly food shop online from Tesco anyway, why not sneak a luxury Easter egg into your basket while you’re at it? Tesco, as we know, also stocks all the classic Easter eggs – like Cadbury Dairy Milk buttons Easter eggs, just £1 each.

But for something special, this hollow milk chocolate egg is decorated with swirling loops of white and dark chocolate and comes with ten – TEN! – Thorntons continental chocolates included. It’s generously sized, deliciously decadent, and inspired by the flavours of the continent.

3. Kit Kat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn Incredible Chocolate Easter Egg Much like Tesco, Iceland is stocked up with classic Easter egg brands like Cadbury’s, Nestle, and Thorntons with some larger – and even giant – eggs available to buy online. Thanks to their multi-buy offer you can currently snap up deals like two Easter eggs for a fiver or two for £8. But the Easter egg to buy online from Iceland is the all-new Kit Kat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn Incredible Egg. Inside the egg you’ll find three Kit Kat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn bars. Kit Kat is a 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand and the Nestle Cocoa Plan works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers. VIEW AT ICELAND | £10

4. Hotel Chocolat Extra Thick Rocky Road to Caramel

Hotel Chocolat brings in new and exciting Easter eggs every year, but its motto remains the same: more cacao, less sugar. No wonder their chocolate tastes amazing and satisfies with less. It’s also more considerate of those who grow the cacao that goes into the chocolate.

Our Consumer Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour reckons the Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Egg Sandwiches are to die for. ‘My personal fave is the Toast & Marmalade Easter Sandwich,’ she says. ‘But for kids, you can’t go wrong with the Woolliam Hollow with Tiddly Pot – unbelievably creamy and delicious, and perfectly sized for little ones.’

But the best luxury Easter egg to buy online from Hotel Chocolat is this Extra-Thick Rocky Road to Caramel. It’s a chocolate-lover’s dream, packed with five different types of Easter-themed chocolate in lush milk and dark flavours. Or for something a little simpler, try the Extra Thick Just Milk.

5. Cadbury’s Ultimate Fruit & Nut Easter Egg

Forget fighting over your favourite Easter eggs in the supermarket – get the good chocolate to come to you. Cadbury’s sells Easter eggs online and will deliver them directly to your door. Along with all the classics, you can also get this Ultimate Fruit and Nut Easter egg – a delicious reinvention of the iconic sweet shop treat.

6. Montezuma Mixed Easter Chocolate Gift Box

Montezuma has an amazing collection of Easter chocolates and eggs for the upcoming holiday. Everything on their site from The Three Chicklateers to the Milk Chocolate Speckled Hen is available now to order online.

If you’re stuck on what to choose, go for the mixed Easter Chocolate Gift Box. For £22.50, chocolate lovers will receive four different products from across the whole range. They also have a vegan Easter Chocolate Gift Box so there’s certainly something for everyone.

7. Thorntons Marvellous Magnificent Easter Egg

If you’re looking for good quality, delicious Easter eggs for good prices then Thorntons is the place to order your Easter eggs online. Their chocolate is legendary for its creamy taste and variety of flavours.

Pick up a personalised milk chocolate or white chocolate Easter egg for that extra special touch from £10 on the website now. They’ve also got sweet smaller designs, featuring unicorns and dinosaurs in stock – at least for the moment! But for a luxury Easter egg to buy online, we love this Marvellous Magnificent Easter Egg.

8. Single Origin Milk Chocolate Easter Egg

There’s a little less variety than usual at Marks and Spencer this year. But while the kids tuck into Colin the Caterpillar or Percy Pig treats, adults can enjoy this smooth single-origin milk chocolate egg which comes with rich ganache truffles. Crafted from single-origin 42% Vanuatu milk chocolate, known for its fruity flavour and sweet citrus notes, it’s definitely one of the best luxury Easter eggs you can buy online without spending a fortune.

9. Prestat Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles

John Lewis has a range of delicious Easter eggs to choose from this year, including lots of luxury options. We particularly love this Joe & Seph’s Salted Caramel Popcorn Easter Egg with its award-winning salted caramel popcorn encrusted into the shell, creating a uniquely delicious sweet and salty combo. For chocolate lovers who look for something a little more serious, the Prestat Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles gets our vote.

10. Fortnum & Mason Easter Praline Scotch Egg

These new Nougat Chocolate Easter Eggs look a bit special – a dreamy combo of chocolate and crunch, the speckled nougat eggs are made in traditional copper pans and enrobed in candy shells. Apparently, they’re best enjoyed with a cup of delicious Easter tea.

But we’re super excited to see that Fortnum & Mason has this Easter Praline Scotch Egg in stock again this year – the perfect luxurious starter to the Easter season.

11. Caramel Filled Chocolate Eggs

Not on the High Street is famous for unique gifts and personalised presents. When it comes to Easter, the online marketplace is no different! Check out these one-of-a-kind Personalised Easter Egg Chocolate Eggs Tin. But these chocolatey eggs and soldiers have caught our eye this year – perfect for the ultimate grow-up Easter breakfast.

12. Divine Luxury Dark Egg

Here’s one for the dark chocolate fans – Divine’s luxury 70% dark egg has a thick chocolate shell and comes with bitesize dark chocolate mini eggs. The delectable 70% Dark with Raspberries egg also looks sublime while the Divine Chocolate Luxury Milk Salted Caramel Chocolate Egg will keep luxury milk chocolate fans happy.

Ocado also stocks most other contemporary favourites like Hotel Chocolat and M&S Percy Pig Hogs and Kisses. And the vegan chocoholics among us have got their eyes on this H!P Salted Caramel Oat M!lk Chocolate Easter Egg – delish.

13. Tony’s 32% Milk Chocolate Eggs

One of our favourite chocolate brands Tony’s has added two special Easter products to its range. Both Tony’s Chocolonely egg-stra special chocolate eggs and Lemon Meringue Easter egg are available online from the Selfridges website, ready and waiting to go for Easter 2022.

14. Strawberry Easter Egg

These bespoke chocolate Easter eggs are simply divine. Choose from flavours such as dark or milk chocolate with sea salt, fruits of the forest and more, all in unique designs. We particularly love this one-of-a-kind strawberry-shaped Easter egg. All these eggs are handcrafted in London and available for delivery nationwide, so for a particularly unique Easter egg this year, you know where to go.

15. Lindt Gold Bunny

Is it really Easter without a Lindt bunny? Luckily you can order a chocolate Lindt bunny as well as the entire Easter range online through the Lindt website – or from Amazon and other retailers who stock these iconic chocolatey treats.

16. The Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Company

For something truly unique, try an Easter egg from The Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Company. This Mini Easter Bunny Chocolate Pizza is one of our favourites. This Beelicious Chocolate & Honeycomb egg, new for 2022, is filled with a honeycomb tiffin and features a combination of honeycomb, crunchy biscuits, and milk chocolate decorated with a milk chocolate crumb, green sugar sprinkles, and a white chocolate bumble bee and hive.

17. Blue Cheese Easter Egg

Not a fan of chocolate? No problem! Try the Blacksticks Blue Cheese Easter Eggs.

Fans raved about these alternative Easter eggs last year and we have to agree – they are simply delicious. Perfect for anyone who’s more of a savoury fan. Each box contains the solid cheese egg as well two packets of Peter’s Yard Sourdough Crispbreads and a jar of Tracklements Sticky Fig Relish. Order now for delivery in time for Easter.

18. Extra Thick Easter Egg – Cindertoffee in Milk Chocolate

This award-winning chocolatier has been creating inspiring chocolate creations for years and can be found on many high streets up and down the country.

William Curley’s Easter eggs come in either dark chocolate or milk chocolate and are made extra-thick, so they’re ideal for any chocolate lovers who also love a challenge. With flavours like Chocolate and Salted Caramel and Chocolate Framboise Truffles on sale now, there are so many to choose from too. But our fave luxury Easter egg to buy online from William Curley is this Cindertoffee milk chocolate egg.

