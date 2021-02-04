What day do you give Easter eggs and when can you eat them?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s difficult to know what day you give out Easter eggs, with the school holiday spanning a few weeks and chocolate treats on the shelves since early January.

There’s also so many places to buy Easter eggs online now, with some of the best cheap Easter eggs under £5. The biggest and best brands often selling out of their Easter eggs weeks before the holiday weekend, though, so knowing the key dates around Easter and getting chocolate in your basket early is undoubtedly the best way to go.

As for when you should eat them, there are plenty of Easter food traditions to suggest that these chocolate Easter eggs should be eaten on a particular day. So it really depends whether you’re a stickler for classical holiday traditions or like to mix it up.

If you’re thinking about buying your eggs for Easter 2021 early this year, this is what you need to know…

What day does the Easter bunny come?

The illusive Easter bunny arrives on the morning of Easter Sunday (April 4 this year), before the typical Easter lunch that people tuck into over the weekend. This is because Sunday is the main day for Easter celebrations, often filled with delicious food, Easter activities and games for kids.

However, the Easter bunny can come anytime from Good Friday onwards as this is when the holiday begins.

This, as New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed last year, will go ahead despite the coronavirus restrictions. In the adorable moment captured during a press conference, the prime minister said that both the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy are key workers so they’d still be able to work during the lockdown.

What day do you give Easter eggs?

Most families following the church tradition of Easter will give Easter eggs on Easter Sunday, probably after a roast lamb Easter dinner or a vegetarian alternative.

It all depends on how you’re celebrating the holiday though! Some people stock up on the early Easter egg deals in January and munch through the chocolate all the way until the big weekend. Others give their Easter eggs any day from Maundy Thursday (the day before Good Friday), which is on April 1 this year. This is the day when Lent ends, so many people see this as the perfect opportunity to indulge in a delicious Easter dessert.

Some people also give Easter eggs on Holy Saturday (April 3), so it really depends on when you want to give the chocolatey treats.

When can you eat Easter eggs?

Much like when you should give Easter eggs, when you should eat them is completely up to you!

Although Easter is a religious event, Easter eggs are not actually part of the religious nature of the weekend. They are representative of springtime and rebirth, rather than the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This means that there’s no set day to eat Easter eggs, but most people tuck in anytime between Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday.