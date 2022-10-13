GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Are Christmas savings clubs a good idea as families strive to save money to cushion the blow of the rising cost of living?

Knowing how to save money (opens in new tab) will be key for families struggling with rising bills this year, even more so when it comes to how to save money for Christmas (opens in new tab). But while families are strapped for cash, we may be tempted by Christmas savings clubs. But are they a good way to save and how safe is your money?

Personal finance expert and editor of our sister site The Money Edit, Adam French (opens in new tab) says: “Christmas savings clubs are supposed to help those of us on tighter budgets save for the big day in a more manageable way. But your money is locked away, less well protected and not earning you any interest.



“With a recession looming in the midst of a cost of living crisis, Christmas savings clubs can be a risk. If you do decide to go ahead with one, stick to the big brand names you're familiar with and make sure you do what is needed to take advantage of any incentives or rewards”

Are Christmas savings clubs a good idea?

There are better ways to save for Christmas than using a Christmas savings club, that either enable you to earn interest on the money you save, or offer better protection for your savings.

Christmas savings schemes work in different ways, but the traditional Christmas savings clubs, run by companies like Park (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), work by you saving money with them throughout the year. You decide how much to save and then make payments on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis by direct debit. Your money is locked away with these schemes, so you can’t withdraw it and spend it when you like, and there’s usually no interest or bonuses. You only get back what you pay in.

Around November you’ll usually get your savings back. However this is in gift card or voucher form - not cash. So you'll need to choose gift cards for individual stores like Marks and Spencer, Primark or Sports Direct, or one that can be used in multiple stores, like the Love2shop gift card.

But this can be risky as founder of financial company Nous.co Greg Marsh (opens in new tab) warns: “If you’re left holding a voucher or gift card when a retailer goes bust – you might not be able to get your money back. This is sadly something that has happened with increasing frequency in recent years."

And it's not just if the retailer whose vouchers you bought goes bust. You may lose your savings should the Christmas savings club provider go bust.

When the Farepak Christmas Club went bust in 2006 (opens in new tab) – over 100,000 members lost savings of around £400 each. It took six years before those who’d lost out finally got back around half the money they’d lost, which was paid through compensation funds.

Personal finance analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown Sarah Coles (opens in new tab) said: “These schemes aren’t protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, so if the company goes under, your savings aren’t protected. The government has committed to introduce some form of protection, but we are still waiting for legislation.”

However, both Park Christmas savings and Variety Christmas savings club are members of the Christmas Prepayment Association (opens in new tab) (CPA) – which is a self regulatory trade organisation with a members’ code of conduct.

What are some safer alternatives to Christmas Savings Clubs?

Opening a bank account for your Christmas savings

Opening a bank or building society cash savings account for Christmas means you’ll earn interest plus your money is safe as it’s protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (opens in new tab). Under this scheme your total savings (even if across multiple bank accounts within the same banking group) are protected up to £85,000.

In many cases, you'll only need £1 in order to open a savings account. The amount of interest you earn will depend on the bank and what the Bank of England sets as the base rate. Read our handy guide if you're not sure what interest rates are (opens in new tab) or how they work.

You can either set up a standing order, which will move a set amount of money out of your bank account each month into your savings account, or can you move anything you may have left in your bank account at the end of each month into your savings account using online banking, or by going into your local branch.

Saving with a credit union

Joining a credit union (opens in new tab) can offer an alternative to bank and building society accounts and is another way to spread the cost of paying for Christmas. Credit unions are usually non profit making community groups and many offer some form of Christmas saver account.

Terms may vary but you’ll usually get interest on your savings. In most cases, you must pay in on a regular basis, weekly or monthly, and you can’t usually withdraw your money until around November time. Money held by credit unions is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme which means if your credit union goes bust, you’ll get your money back.

Supermarket Christmas savings schemes

Most supermarkets also run their own Christmas savings schemes which usually offer a one-off bonus in the run up to Christmas. In most cases you get a free savings card and top it up when you have some spare cash. You can use any money on the card at any time either in store or online.

However the real incentive with the supermarket schemes is that you can earn an annual bonus of up to 6% on your savings.

With Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, any promised bonus is paid based on the amount on your savings card on a specific date.

Asda (opens in new tab) : You’ll need at least £30 on your card by 5pm on 13 November 2022 to qualify for the bonus – which will be paid the following day on 14 November

: You’ll need at least £30 on your card by 5pm on 13 November 2022 to qualify for the bonus – which will be paid the following day on 14 November Sainsbury's (opens in new tab) : You’ll qualify for a 5% bonus if you have a minimum of £50 on your card on 1 November.

: You’ll qualify for a 5% bonus if you have a minimum of £50 on your card on 1 November. Tesco (opens in new tab) : Qualifying date for this year’s Christmas boost is 19 October – and you can put up to £360 on your card but you will need to top up in store.

However do check any minimum amount needed as if you don’t have enough on your card or forget to top up before the deadline – you may miss out.