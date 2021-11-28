We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vera Wang Princess perfume has a generous £25 discount for Cyber Monday, meaning you can snap up the five-star rated fragrance for just over £16.

Buying a new scent can be difficult, what with thousands of fragrances to choose from and so many with hefty price tags.

But when it comes to getting your hands on cheap perfumes, Cyber Monday is the ultimate time to shop. The perfume deals on offer for Cyber Monday are too good to miss, with Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne and more available at discounted prices.

Cyber Monday perfume deal – Vera Wang

Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette 50ml, Was £45 Now £19.26 | Amazon

One of the best Cyber Monday perfume savings to be had on Amazon, the Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette is down from £45 to a super affordable £19.26. View Deal at Amazon

Meanwhile, Vera Wang Princess is an amber-floral fragrance with a modern and playful twist. There’s sharp top notes of water lily, apple, freshly-sweet mandarin and apricot. Plus heart notes of guava and chocolate and base notes of vanilla and amber. Perfect for lovers of a fresh, clean and feminine scent.

This Cyber Monday perfume deal will have you smelling like a dream. The bottle resembles a delicate yet stylish heart-shaped diamond – a symbol of magical charm and romance in lilac tones. The scent is now available in 50ml Eau de Toilette bottles for Cyber Monday 2021.

“This is one of my favourite fragrances. I have bought this several times and will continue each time I run out, this is a genuine bottle and lasts for hours, and the cheapest I’ve found on the market,” one review from a happy Amazon shopper says.

“The smell is very fresh and feminine. And not too overpowering but lasts a long time! For the price I paid it’s very good value for money. I would use this as an all round perfume and for going out,” another impressed customer wrote, giving it five stars.