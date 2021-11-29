Cyber Monday vacuum deals: Save over a 1/3 on these Dyson and Shark vacuums

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take advantage of these MASSIVE Cyber Monday vacuum deals – with over £100 savings on trusted brands like Dyson and Shark for one day only.

There’s still time to hoover up HUGE savings on quality vacuum cleaners this Cyber Monday. Online retailers have treated savvy shoppers to some seriously unbeatable Shark Cyber Monday deals – with many even extending Black Friday Dyson deals – meaning there’s no reason to miss out.

Any canny homeowner will tell you it’s worth investing up front in a high-quality vacuum. As it sees you through the years and boasts a brilliant cost per use saving too. And with their unbeatable reputation for service and quality – we think these Dyson and Shark product are more than likely to fit the bill.

Cyber Monday Dyson deals – at a glance

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deal:

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – £449.99 £249.99 (Save £150) | Argos

Pet owners won’t regret investing in this special Animal-specific Dyson – which works hard to suck up fine dust, dirt and clumps of hair. Effective on both carpet and hard floors, it comes with attachments like a mattress nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, dusting brush, turbo brush and combination floor nozzle. Meaning no corner will be left unturned or untidy View Deal

You’ll get 60 minutes of Dyson power per charge with this nifty hoover (3.5 hours till full battery). And we love the six different accessories that help promise a thorough clean. Plus you’re sure to make full use of the handy detachable handheld – great for cleaning stairs, the car and your living room sofa.

Argos reviewers have given this particular vacuum a whopping 4.9 out of 5 stars online. So we doubt you’ll regret this purchase, especially with a tidy £150 saving.

“I bought this Dyson 3 weeks ago and am thrilled with it,” wrote one happy Argos customer. “It makes cleaning so much easier with the quick change of tools and the ease with which you can vacuum up 3 flights of stairs! It does a fantastic job on both carpets and hard floors, plus great at picking up dog hair.”

Another simply stated: “Absolutely love this vacuum! The best I have ever used.”

The Dyson V10 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum is not the only hoover to feature in some Cyber Monday vacuum deals.

We’ve spotted some further tempting discounts on Dyson at Very. Plus rival Shark have unbeatable deals at a number of retailers too.

Other Cyber Monday Dyson deals:

Dyson V11 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner – £599 £449 (Save £150) | Very

With 50% larger cells than the Dyson Cyclone V10TM, the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum incredibly has the longest runtime of any Dyson cordless vacuum. The cleaner head’s Dynamic Load Sensor technology automatically adjusts suction to suit different floor types. And it also handily shows you the vacuum’s runtime and performance – to help you keep on top of your clean. View Deal

Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum Cleaner – £249 £199 (Save £59) | Very

The Dyson V7 AnimalTM cord-free vacuum boasts an innovative, rechargeable battery that provides up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction. Plus, a two-year warranty, a max power level for very stubborn dirt, a sanitary bin emptying wall mounted docking station for grab-and-go storage, and a separate charger so you can plug it in anywhere. View Deal

Cyber Monday Shark deals:

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (WV200UK) – £129.99 £98.99 (Save £31) | Amazon

Hoover up crumbs and small messes in a flash with this handheld Shark vacuum. It boasts a 8 minute run-time per charge and includes a handy crevice and pet tool for extra suction. Plus you’ll receive Shark’s 2 year guarantee when purchasing this product. View Deal

Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV602UK – £249 £159 (Save £90) | Very

Sleek, smart and super efficient – you’d be silly not to pick up this Cyber Monday vacuum deal. Its adjustable suction control is effective on thin pile carpets, rugs and hard floors. Add to that it’s 8 metre long cord and LED headlights to highlight mess – and there’s nothinf you could find wrong with this Shark product. View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright – £369.99 £199.99 (Save £170.00) | Amazon

Say goodbye to malting hairs with this awesome Shark vacuum cleaner. Perfect for pet-friendly homes (and owners with unruly manes!) it makes light work of vacuuming the stairs and under furniture. Giving you a spotless clean every time. View Deal

