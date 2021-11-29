Save up to 40% on Chilly’s and Hydro Flasks in these Cyber Monday water bottle deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make the most of these Cyber Monday water bottle deals with savings on big name brands like Chilly’s, Hydro Flask and Bodum.

They’re a kitchen essential that allows us to transport our morning brew or necessary cup of joe on our way to work. Not only are these much more sustainable and eco-friendly than your average plastic bottle – they also boast clever technology to help keep your drink hot or cool (depending on your beverage). Plus their leak-proof lids are a god-send that prevent any awkward on-the-go spillages.

Luckily for us, there’s still a chance to bag yourself a water bottle or coffee flask bargain this Cyber Monday. With Amazon offering up to 40% off selected models. They’re just one of many Kitchen gadget deals you can take advantage of in the annual sales weekend. Including some incredible Cyber Monday Ninja deals and a few tempting Cyber Monday coffee machine deals too.

Best Cyber Monday water bottle deals

Water bottles:

Chilly’s 500ml Stainless Steel Water Bottle: Matte Purple – £20 £12 (Save £8) | Amazon

There’s 40% off the classic, original (and arguably best) Chilly’s water bottle this Cyber Monday at Amazon. Quality guaranteed – it’s double wall insulation works to keep hot drinks hot or cold drinks cold for up to 12 hours. Add to that the leak-proof screw top lid and it’s lightweight design, and you’re onto a winner. View Deal

Chilly’s 260ml Stainless Steel Water Bottle: Elephant – £20 £14 (Save £6) | Amazon

This slightly smaller Chilly’s bottle still packs a bargain – with £6 off on Cyber Monday. It features a sweet jungle theme called ‘Elephant’ and boasts all the usual features of the original stainless steel beauties. An ideal size for popping in your handbag and drinking on the go. View Deal

Hydro Flask Water Bottle 532 ml (18 oz): Sunflower – £29.95 £25.49 (Save £4.46) | Amazon

Another reputable brand in the water bottle market – Hydra Flask are known for their leak proof BPA free and eo-friendly water bottles. And this one is a must-have this Cyber Monday with over £10 off. We love the striking yellow colour (easy to find in your bag!) and it’s ability to keep your drink hot for 12 hours and cold for 24. View Deal

Hydro Flask – Water Bottle 591 ml (20 oz): Carnation – £34.95 £28.60 (Save £6.35) | Amazon

This sleek stainless steel tumbler by Hydra Flask promises to be a wise investment. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 6. And it’s narrow design makes it easy to hold and most likely to fit in regular cup holders too. The perfect holder to help you keep hydrated. View Deal Sistema Stainless Steel Bottle: Assorted – £17.99 £9.39 (Save £8.60) | Amazon

Grab a great branded water bottle for under a tenner in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. This double wall vacuumed bottle is both BPA free and leak proof – keeping hot drinks hot for 6 hours and cold drinks cool for 12. There’s a lucky dip element to this bottle too with Amazon select one of the colours for you – Alpine White, Dusty Pink, Coast Blue, Sage Green, Slate Grey or Black. View Deal Travel mugs:

Contigo West Loop Autoseal Thermal Mug: Gunpowder – £30.99 £19.29 (Save £11.70) | Amazon

Be it piping hot or freezing cold – this Contigo mug has you covered. It features auto seal technology to prevent leaks and keep the temperature as desired. Plus it fits in most common car cupholders – so there’s no need to balance on your lap whilst driving to work. View Deal

If none of these float your boat then why not check out some more Cyber Monday water bottle offers at Amazon – including deals on coffee mugs and discounted stainless steel water bottles.

There’s also plenty of other discounts to take advantage of. So why not check out these brilliant Cyber Monday KitchenAid offers and impressive Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals too.