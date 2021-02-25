We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Very has a fantastic discount on best-selling ghd straighteners right now.

Unruly hair? You need hair straighteners. Money tight? You need big savings on hair straighteners. Well, you can have both, thanks to Very’s generous ghd discount.

These have been on the market for years and have thousands of rave reviews, so it’s fair to say these ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners are an excellent buy.

With the new roadmap out of lockdown revealing that hairdressers won’t be open again until April at least, you may be in need of a DIY haircut and are probably on the hunt for something to revamp your hair at home.

ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners

Straighten, curl, wave and tame unruly locks with the original ghd straightener. View Deal at Very

If you’re looking to tame your overgrown lockdown locks, you can’t go wrong with ghd straighteners – and they’re down from £109 to just £89 right now.

And if it’s a deep condition you need, you have to check out the best-selling L’Oreal Wonder Water.

Video of the Week

This ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners have rounded irons so they can create curls, flicks and waves as well as straightening, while the ceramic heater creates a professional, ultra-smooth finish.

From a practical point of view these straighteners take just 30 seconds to heat up, switch to a sleep mode if left unused for 30 minutes, and have universal voltage so they’re perfect for travelling.

The original ghd gadget also comes with two year manufacturer’s warranty so in the unlikely event of a fault, you’re covered.