Gather round Harry Potter fans, Boots is selling an incredible Harry Potter Advent Calendar full of Potter-themed beauty essentials.

There are so many calendars to choose from ahead of this Christmas, from epic toy advent calendars to the ultimate chocolate advent calendars.

If a special non-chocolate advent calendar is what you’re after for December, this stunning wizarding world themed one is perfect for the Potter head in your life.

Harry Potter Hedwig Advent Calendar

It’s full of everything you need for a luxurious and magical December. With everything from bath fizzers to shower jellies, all packaged in a gorgeous, shimmering owl design fold out box.

The calendar has 24 treats to tide you over while you count down the days until Christmas. For just £40 you get four mini bath fizzers, four body sprays, shower gels, two shower jellies, lip balm, a shimmering bath elixir, a body scrub a snitch bath fizzer, and even accessories like a Hedwig eye mask and scrunchie!

You also get the cutest Hedwig headband and a rollerball fragrance. Behind every door in the Calendar is a gift that keeps you smelling magical from the 1st till the 24th of December. It also gives you a daily excuse to have a relaxing bath!

What’s in the Harry Potter Hedwig Advent Calendar?

