Black Friday has arrived and Amazon has slashed the price of this incredible heated body warmer.

If you’re prone to feeling chilly and can’t stand the cold of winter, now is the time to snap up a heated body warmer in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The IUREK Heated Electric Heated Gilet Jacket has £60 off its £139 price tag right now.

Perfect for the cold blooded among us who feel freezing at the slightest draft, those who enjoy venturing out on long outdoor adventures on even the frostiest of days or even the designated dog walker of the family who never wraps up quite warm enough!

The toasty, lightweight body warmer uses four heating elements placed across the middle, neck and pockets to provide a heavenly warmth all over the torso. It even fits snuggly under clothes so your nifty warmer can be hidden away and kept a secret.

The washable gadget comes with a chargeable battery pack that will keep heat flowing for over ten hours while the button controls let you adjust the heat to three different temperatures.

It’s received loads of rave reviews from impressed shoppers already and now we’re totally sold!

‘What a fantastic investment. I researched long and hard about which one to purchase but knew I wanted a hood. The heat that comes from the jacket is superb and the best area is the toasty warm neck. It heats up very quick and is my go to jacket now when leaving the house,’ one wrote.

‘Bought this as fed up of being cold out walking our dog. I have tried it for the past 3 nights now and love it. 30 min walk uses 4% of the battery so it will last ages. Can’t wait for the real cold to try it out,’ added another.

‘Kind of gift for my wife, she’s wearing it when our daughter has outside activities with other kids and when you stand about it can get really cold. So feedback from my wife is very positive, comfortable, warm and actually looks good as well,’ a third satisfied customer agreed.