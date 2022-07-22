Help for Households: Multiple discounts unveiled as part of government’s campaign

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As part of the government’s Help for Households initiative, big brands like Asda, Sainsburys and Amazon have pledged to offer discounts to help households with rising costs this summer.

Cost of Living Business Tsar and former Just Eat boss David Buttress has agreed deals and discounts with a range of businesses, including special offers on eating out, grocery shopping, entertainment, and phone bills.

The move comes as inflation hits 9.4% (opens in new tab) - a new 40-year high - and experts warn that families could pay £380 more on food shopping over the next year (opens in new tab).

Deals include the extension of Asda’s Kids eat for £1 scheme (opens in new tab) until the end of the year, and a "feed your family for a fiver" deal from Sainsbury’s. Meanwhile, Amazon has launched a new savings page on its site providing access to free entertainment such as Amazon Music, free educational resources for children, and hundreds of essential groceries price-matched to Tesco Clubcard Prices.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said families were “feeling the pinch” and that the deals would

“provide much needed respite at the checkout”. He added: “This won’t solve the issue overnight but it’s yet another weapon in our arsenal as we fight back against the scourge of rising prices and inflation.”

The special offers form the first part of the Help for Households campaign. Some may look familiar; that’s because a number of the schemes are already running but are now being promoted under the Help for Households campaign to raise awareness.

Further discounts are expected to be secured for the autumn and run-up to Christmas. They will be hosted on the government’s new Help for Households deals and discounts website (opens in new tab).

In addition to these discounts, almost every household will benefit from extra support in the form of cost of living payments from the government, including the £400 energy rebate (opens in new tab), and the £650 cost of living payment for low-income households (opens in new tab).

Rocio Concha (opens in new tab), director of policy and advocacy at the consumer group Which?, welcomed the campaign, saying: “Millions of people will be struggling to make ends meet in the coming months, so it’s right the government is working with businesses to ensure consumers can get value for money when the cost of so many everyday essentials is increasing at an alarming rate.”

What deals are included in the Help for Households scheme?

(opens in new tab) Asda (opens in new tab) Asda’s Kids eat for £1 scheme allows children aged 16 and under to access a hot or cold meal for £1 at any time of day in any of the 205 Asda cafes across the UK. The deal had been scheduled to finish in September, but will now run until the end of the year. Adults do not need to buy a meal at the same time to get the £1 kids’ meal.

(opens in new tab) Sainsbury’s (opens in new tab) Sainsbury’s is launching a ‘feed your family for a fiver’ campaign, helping customers with meal ideas to feed a family of four for less than £5.

(opens in new tab) Morrisons (opens in new tab) Morrisons is providing a free meal for every child at in-store cafes when a parent or carer buys an adult meal.

(opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab) The online retail giant has launched a 7 ways to help you save page (opens in new tab) that provides free or discounted products and services. This includes access to free entertainment, such as Freevee and Amazon Music, free maths and science resources for school-aged children, links to low-price essential groceries that are price-matched to Tesco Clubcard Prices, and affordable refurbished products via Amazon Warehouse.

(opens in new tab) Theatres London theatres are running Kids Week (opens in new tab), an annual initiative giving children the chance to see a West End show for free throughout August with a full-paying adult. An additional two children in the same group can attend for half-price.

(opens in new tab) Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars Hollywood Bowl (opens in new tab) and Puttstars (opens in new tab) are offering 25% off ten-pin bowling and mini-golf games before 11am throughout the school summer holidays.