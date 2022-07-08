GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Millions of families will be wondering ‘when will I get the £650 cost of living payment’ as they continue to struggle with rising food costs, sky high energy bills and record fuel prices.

The good news is you don’t have to wait too much longer to receive some of it. But it won’t be paid in one go - it will be split into two smaller payments rather than a single payment of £650.

More than eight million low-income households are eligible for the payment as part of former Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s cost of living support package. He said: “We have a responsibility to protect those who are paying the highest price for rising inflation, and we are stepping up to help.”

When will I get the £650 cost of living payment?

The £650 cost of living payment will be made in instalments and the Government announced back in June when low-income households could expect the first payment. The first instalment of £326 will be paid directly into your bank account from 14 July and all qualifying households should receive it by the end of the month.

The second instalment of £324 will be made in the autumn, although the date has not yet been confirmed.

You don’t need to apply for the payment - it will be made automatically to those who are eligible. To be eligible, you need to be claiming (or have begun a claim that is later successful) the following benefits or tax credits on or before 25 May 2022:

Universal credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit.

The payment will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.

What other cost of living payments could I receive?

All households qualify for a £400 energy rebate from October to help with rising energy prices. But you won’t receive this as a direct payment to your bank account - it will be knocked off your energy bill.

There is also a separate £150 payment for those with disabilities and a £300 payment for pensioners.

Households in council tax bands A-D will also qualify for a £150 council tax rebate. Many will have already received this, but if you haven’t had yours yet, check your local council’s website for more information.

While not a cost of living payment, a recent change in the National Insurance threshold could also see millions of people see a bit more money in their pay packet each month.