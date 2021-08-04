We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Home Bargains is selling a fabulous prosecco wall - and it's perfect for summer parties.

Since prosecco is one of the 23 low calorie wines you can enjoy on a diet, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have a couple of bottles stocked in the house for the next girls’ night.

But how about giving your prosecco that extra bit of sparkle with an impressive prosecco wall. Forget the new budget store set to rival B&M and Home Bargains, as Home Bargains has just upped its game in terms of giving shoppers everything to throw a memorable party.

The low-cost retailer uploaded a snap of the new arrival to its Facebook page and captioned it, ‘Let’s see what all the fizz is about with our super cute prosecco wall. *Fizz not included…although you can get that in our stores too’

And prosecco drinkers are already planning on when it will come in handy.

The two-tier prosecco glass holder is available in-store only and is similar to its You and Me treat wall.

One shopper tagged a friend and said, ‘I feel like this needs to be part of your hen or your wedding during bridal prep.’

Another said, ‘I think we need one of these at the entrance to your parties.’

And a third added, ‘we need this in our lives xx.’

There are many uses for the prosecco wall. One savvy shopper suggested using it to store their glasses at home, while another mistook it for an in-cupboard organiser accessory.

But while many were asking friends to keep an eye out for one when they next go to the store, one user wasn’t convinced it was needed, and commented, ‘I don’t understand all this fancy showing stuff, just pass me the bottle and a glass lol.’

And while we encourage you to drink responsible, we also urge you to check out your nearest Home Bargains to see if they have any in stock as it’s expected to fly off the shelves.

First, there were flower walls, not to mention donut walls and now prosecco walls are that extra party accessory you didn’t realise you needed – until now.

But if you seriously want to impress your guests and give them the ultimate fizz greeting or perhaps you’re throwing a bottomless prosecco brunch – then this will help ensure no one is left with an empty glass.

Simply buy the wall, assemble it and buy some bottles of your favourite fizz – including pink prosecco – sip, sit back and enjoy.