A new budget store set to rival the likes of B&M, Home Bargains and Pound Stretcher is expanding across the UK with 20 new stores.

Retailer Maxisaver announced that it plans to launch 20 new stores across the UK after opening its first locations last summer.

Along with the announcement the store confirmed that it will stocking a lot more of our favourite household items, food and drink, cleaning supplies, and stationery all at mega low costs.

Perfect for if you love copying Mrs Hinch cleaning tips or are always on the hunt for interior and garden bargains, like gorgeous B&M drinks trolleys.

MaxiSaver first opened its doors in Hinckley, Leicestershire, in August of last year, and has since expanded to seven more locations in Erdington, Stourbridge, Melton Mowbray, Chesterfield, Mansfield, Dudley, and Newark.

The bargain retailer revealed that it was looking for new locations across the Midlands, from Bedford in the south to Sheffield in the north.

MaxSaver confirmed that the expansion strategy would result in the creation of at least 200 new jobs across its new locations, as well as the development of its corporate office.

Currently, the retailer has over 6000 products in the pet, garden, stationery, leisure, seasonal, health and beauty categories, with prices ranging from 29p to £59.99. Compared to Poundstretcher which sees prices fall anywhere between 15p and £90.

With stores opening nationwide, it won’t be long until you see one near you!

Speaking on the company’s expansion, MaxiSaver managing director Paul Mathers said, “We are now expanding outside the Midlands and we’re currently searching for retail property that is close to both transport links and other retailers, which will give us good coverage on high streets and in city centres across a large part of England by the end of 2021.”

Although no official dates have been set for the new sites, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.