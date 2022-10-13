How many hours a day should heating be on in the UK and what's the ideal room temperature?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering how many hours a day should heating be on to keep your bills as low as possible? You're not alone.

With the government's two-year energy bill freeze (opens in new tab) now in effect, we're paying more than ever for our energy, even when you take into account the £400 energy rebate (opens in new tab) that will be paid in instalments between October 2022 and March 2023.

Joanna Flowers, service and repair engineer at British Gas (opens in new tab), said: “Ahead of colder weather, we would encourage people to check their boilers and heating are in working order. There are many things you can do yourself around the home to heat your home more efficiently and save on your heating bills. These include turning off radiators in rooms not in use, ensuring there are no draughts and getting your thermostat settings how you need them.”

But with cooler weather on its way, it'll also pay to be smart about how much you have your heating on.

How many hours a day should heating be on?

British Gas data shows that people have their heating on for an average of 5 hours and 15 minutes on a winter's day at an average of 19°C. But how long you actually need have your heating on for will depend on your lifestyle, circumstances and health condition.

Director of Technical Services at Worcester Bosch, Martyn Bridges (opens in new tab) agrees: “Most people who use their heating intermittently have the heating come on for up to two hours in the morning and anywhere between two and six hours in the evening.

"There’s no set recommendation and much of this depends upon how quickly your house heats up in the cold, whether someone is in the house all day or what type of heating system you have.”

With energy prices the highest they have ever been, the key message this year, in order to keep bills as low as possible, is to only use your heating when you need it.

While there is no law against leaving your heating on all day and night, with energy prices as they are, this will be hugely expensive. (Remember that the £2,500 figure that has been widely publicised as part of the Energy Price Guarantee is not a maximum you will pay regardless of how much energy you use. This figure is illustrative based on typical use in a typical house. If you use more energy than 'typical' you will easily pay more than £2,500 per year for your energy).

If you find your home doesn't retain the heat, it's worth looking into any grants or schemes (opens in new tab) you may qualify for that will help you to improve your home's insulation to prevent heat from escaping too easily or to swap your boiler for a more efficient one.

When should your heating come on?

For most people, the peak times for central heating are 7am and 7pm, but ultimately when you put the heating on will depend on your lifestyle and circumstances.

According to Ovo Energy (opens in new tab), around 70% of households tend to programme their heating to come on twice a day, and turning it on for an extra hour when it is especially cold. This works especially well for those who are out during the main part of the day to avoid heating the home unnecessarily.

For those home during the day, it's still best to avoid having your heating on constantly. You could try having your heating coming on first thing in the morning (ideally about half an hour before you normally get up), once in the middle of the day and for a couple of hours in the evening. You might also find it beneficial to turn off radiators in any spare rooms to ensure you are only generating heat in the rooms you use.

In terms of when you should put your heating on for the first time after the warmer months, there isn’t a singular moment when all customers switch on. According to British Gas, the majority of people switch on their heating when the minimum daily temperature is below 9°C for a prolonged number of days. In the past three years, this has occurred at the end of October and British Gas forecasting shows this is likely again around 24 October.

Where you can, especially on milder days, try and opt for alternative ways to stay warm, including using a blanket or wearing an extra layer.

In the evenings, you could choose an electric blanket, which costs less to run than your central heating, but can still keep you toasty warm. (Check out our guide to how much it costs to run an electric blanket (opens in new tab) to find out what kind of costs you're looking at).

Is it cheaper to leave the heating on low all day?

Unfortunately, it's not cheaper to leave your heating on low on day instead of programming it to come on as and when you need it. This is especially the case in homes that are less well insulated, where heat escapes more easily.

Worcester Bosch (opens in new tab)'s Martyn Bridges says: “Leaving your heating on low all day is dependent on how efficient your house is. If you have an older property with an EPC rating of D and below then it’s more efficient to operate your boiler intermittently to avoid wasting energy.”

By leaving your heating on all day you'd effectively be producing more heat, only for it to be lost through draughty doors and windows as well as poorly insulated walls and roofs.

If you have a well-insulated home, the heat you generate from those couple of time windows throughout the day when you have the heating on is likely to stay in home longer, making it feel warmer for longer. This means you won't feel the need to have the heating on all day.

If you're looking to keep energy bills as low as possible, try turning your thermostat down by a single degree. This can save 10% on your energy bill according to the Energy Saving Trust (opens in new tab).

What's the ideal room temperature?

The ideal temperature at home, which is the lowest at which you can be comfortable is between 18 and 21°C, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

The World Health Organisation also states in it's Housing, Energy and Thermal Comfort report (opens in new tab) that an 'adequate standard of warmth' for healthy adults in appropriate clothing is a minimum of 18°C in occupied rooms in the UK.

Overnight, while tucked under your duvet, you may not need temperatures to remain as high as 18°C to be comfortable. But for babies, The Lullaby Trust (opens in new tab) does advise that the best room temperature is 16-20°C to keep your baby comfortable and safe. This temperature is recommended by Pampers (opens in new tab) too.

But what happens should the temperature in your home fall below recommended temperatures? According to a 1996 study from housing expert Richard Moore, there are health risks associated with temperatures that fall either side of the recommended ideal.

Anything less than 9°C – Risk of hypothermia

– Risk of hypothermia 9-12°C – Risk of strokes, heart attacks

– Risk of strokes, heart attacks 12-16°C – Risk of respiratory diseases

– Risk of respiratory diseases 16-18°C – Discomfort, small health risks

– Discomfort, small health risks 18-21°C – Comfortable temperatures

– Comfortable temperatures 21-24°C – Increasing discomfort

– Increasing discomfort 24°C and above – Cardiovascular risk of strokes and heart attacks

Using blankets, hot water bottles and extra layers can help you to warm up, but sometimes only your central heating will warm your home up adequately. Remember if you are struggling to pay your energy bills (opens in new tab), help is available. Speak to your energy provider in the first instance who will be able to give you bespoke advice to lower or help you pay your bills.