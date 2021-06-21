Jamie Oliver’s cookware and kitchenware is some of the best – and there’s HUGE savings to be had

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With a maximum saving of £89 on just one of the eight amazing sets, there's plenty of fantastic deals to be had on the range of Jamie Oliver's Tefal cook- and kitchenware.

The Naked Chef has come a long way since his first cookery show in 1999 – with many of us familiar with the beloved British chef and his incredible career: cookbooks, tv shows, restaurants and of course his brilliant range of professional kitchen and bakeware.

We spotted some fantastic offers on two such Jamie Oliver cookware bundles exclusively for Amazon Prime day and couldn’t believe the savings. Suitable for all hobs, these high-quality pots and pans are durable, easy to use and effortless to clean – and currently boasting HUGE price reductions. We’ve no doubt that they’ll make life just that little bit easier in the kitchen, fast becoming your go-to cooking staples.

Amazon Prime Day UK Jamie Oliver cookware – at a glance:

Tefal Jamie Oliver Ingenio 9-piece Cookware Set – £265 £172.46 (SAVE £92.54)

Tefal Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series Shallow Frypan – £80 £54.99 (SAVE £25)

Tefal Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series – £185.00 124.99 (save £60.01)

Jamie Oliver Medium Acacia Wood Chopping Board – £25.99 £21.50 (SAVE £4.49)

Jamie Oliver Tefal 5-piece Cookware Set

The Tefal Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series (pictured above) is a 5-piece aluminium set that consists of a 24cm frying pan, a 24cm sauté pan, a 24cm stewpot plus lid and two saucepans with lids – an 18cm and a 20cm. That’s a lot of cookware. It normally retails for £265 but can currently be bought on Amazon for £175.99 – that’s £89 off. If you can’t afford that sum upfront, Amazon offers an option to pay in five monthly instalments of £35.20.

Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series Shallow Frypan

This shallow frying pan is a real steal at £54.99. Made from titanium with a special riveted stainless steel handle (for added comfort), this Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series Shallow Frypan is a non-stick wonder that uses thermo-spot technology to tell you when the pan has reached it’s optimum cooking temperature. Suitable for all hobs, including induction, we can see ourselves happily knocking up a few mid-week meals in this spacious 30cm pan. What’s more, this product has been deemed dishwasher-safe, so you can save on washing up and whack it in with your other dishes with peace of mind.

Jamie Oliver Ingenio Stainless Steel 9-piece Cookware Set

For a reasonable £138.99 (that’s a saving of £46.01) you can opt for this Jamie Oliver Ingenio 9-piece Cookware Set. Made from premium stainless steel, it comes with four pans of different sizes, three lids and two removable Ingenio handles so you can move easily from hob, oven or grill to the table. If storage is limited this is an excellent choice – because you can remove the handles the pans stack together with ease. .

Jamie Oliver Medium Acacia Wood Chopping Board

Need an attractive new chopping board to replace the tired, stained one you’re currently using? You should buy this Jamie Oliver Medium Acacia Wood Chopping Board, which is made from wood sourced from sustainable forests and doubles up as a serving platter. At £19.49 for the medium size, that’s a saving of £6.50. Every little helps.

So whether it’s for your home or someone else’s, take a look at the smashing reductions to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

Best Amazon Prime Day Baby Deals 2021 It’s Amazon Prime Day on June 21st and 22nd – and there are plenty of bargains on offer. Save as much as 50% on baby essentials such as pushchairs, cots, car seats, carriers. View the latest offers