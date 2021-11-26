Le Creuset Black Friday deals at TK Maxx are unmissable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Le Creuset Black Friday deals at TK Maxx have launched and they’re unmissable bargains for anyone in love with the iconic French kitchenware brand.

As shoppers hunt down the best Black Friday deals, bargains are to be had at TK Maxx who have launched their incredible Le Creuset pieces at unbelievable prices.

Cooking for the family is one of life’s greatest pleasures but only when you’ve got the right kitchen utensils and crockery – it’s no fun discovering you haven’t got a big enough oven-proof dish when you need to rustle up a hearty stew.

For quality kitchenware that will last for generations to come, you can shop the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals, and pick up some incredible pieces at unbelievable prices.

And by shopping at TK Maxx you can save up to 70% of RRP on Le Creuset pieces. And the savings will be going on all weekend long until Cyber Monday – while stocks last.

The range comes in a variety of colours including milky pink, blue, red, grey, mist grey, volcanic orange, flint grey, ink blue, pale rose, cerise, and white.

Le Creuset Black Friday TK Maxx Sale Top Picks:

Le Creuset Milky Pink Oval Casserole dish – Was £59.00 Now £29.99 | TK Maxx

This gorgeous casserole dish comes in milky pink colour with a cream interior and features integrated handles and a glossy finish. View Deal at TK Maxx Le Creuset Blue Oven Dish – Was £49.00 Now £19.99 | TK Maxx

Dishwasher, oven, and freezer safe, this blue oven dish is very versatile. It comes in rectangle shape, is perfect for homemade lasagna, and has easy hold side handles. View Deal at TK Maxx

Le Creuset Red Casserole Dish 21cm – Was £52.00 Now £24.99 | TK Maxx This casserole dish is perfect for stew and dumplings, it’s dishwasher safe so no need to wash up after eating a delicious meal. And you can freeze your leftovers in the dish too as it’s both freezer and oven safe. View Deal at TK Maxx View Deal at TK Maxx

Le Creuset Caribbean Blue Salt & Pepper Mills – Was £25 Now £9.99 |TK Maxx

This set of salt and pepper mills comes boxed and features the Le Creuset embossed logo. Perfect stocking filler for a keen cook or chef in training. View Deal at TK Maxx