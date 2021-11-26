Le Creuset Black Friday deals at TK Maxx are unmissable

Le Creuset Black Friday deals at TK Maxx have launched and they’re unmissable bargains for anyone in love with the iconic French kitchenware brand.
As shoppers hunt down the best Black Friday deals, bargains are to be had at TK Maxx who have launched their incredible Le Creuset pieces at unbelievable prices.
Cooking for the family is one of life’s greatest pleasures but only when you’ve got the right kitchen utensils and crockery – it’s no fun discovering you haven’t got a big enough oven-proof dish when you need to rustle up a hearty stew.
For quality kitchenware that will last for generations to come, you can shop the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals, and pick up some incredible pieces at unbelievable prices.
And by shopping at TK Maxx you can save up to 70% of RRP on Le Creuset pieces. And the savings will be going on all weekend long until Cyber Monday – while stocks last.
The range comes in a variety of colours including milky pink, blue, red, grey, mist grey, volcanic orange, flint grey, ink blue, pale rose, cerise, and white.
Le Creuset Black Friday TK Maxx Sale Top Picks:
Le Creuset Milky Pink Oval Casserole dish – Was £59.00 Now £29.99 | TK Maxx
This gorgeous casserole dish comes in milky pink colour with a cream interior and features integrated handles and a glossy finish.
Le Creuset Blue Oven Dish – Was £49.00 Now £19.99 | TK Maxx
Dishwasher, oven, and freezer safe, this blue oven dish is very versatile. It comes in rectangle shape, is perfect for homemade lasagna, and has easy hold side handles.
Le Creuset Red Casserole Dish 21cm – Was £52.00 Now £24.99 | TK Maxx
Le Creuset Caribbean Blue Salt & Pepper Mills – Was £25 Now £9.99 |TK Maxx
This set of salt and pepper mills comes boxed and features the Le Creuset embossed logo. Perfect stocking filler for a keen cook or chef in training.
Le Creuset Pale Rose Grand Teapot – Was £50 Now £14.99 | TK Maxx
There’s nothing worse than not having a teapot big enough to make a brew for visitors, so this 1300ml stoneware piece will feed the whole family and any extra guests. It’s a dishwasher, oven, freezer, and microwave safe.
Buying a Le Creuset product is a well-worth investment that will last many years. And even better when buying it on Black Friday at a discounted price. Le Creuset is an expensive brand because its products are high quality and boast a stellar global reputation amongst both professional and home chefs.
Each piece of cookware takes at least 10 hours to make and involves 12 different steps to ensure a perfect product. For example, their cast pieces are made from the highest grade iron possible and are developed by a fresh sand mould that’s smoothed by hand. It’s then enamelled with three coatings to ensure that it won’t chip or crack and will stand the test of time. Hence the lifetime guarantee.
Each pot is then inspected by 15 different people before it’s given the sign-off to be sold. And if there are any imperfections – it’ll be melted back down and the iron reused to make other products.