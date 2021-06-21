HUGE savings on Le Creuset cookware – including their classic cast iron casserole dish

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is certainly spoiling us this Amazon Prime day with some massively discounted Le Creuset kitchenware across the site from today until tomorrow at midnight. The top-tier kitchen brand normally has prices that run into the hundreds, so it’s great to see products available from as little as £13.29.

Founded in 1925, Le Creuset has always been a coveted kitchen essential, known for their high-quality materials, durability and gorgeous hues that complement any kitchen colour scheme. Snap up a few of these saucepans and salt and pepper sets for yourself, or consider investing a few whilst on sale for important birthday gifts or fabulous wedding presents.

Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset deals – at a glance:

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Casserole Dish With Lid – £230 £164.48 (SAVE £65.52)

Le Creuset Cast Iron Black Round Casserole Dish With Lid – £250 £185.50 (SAVE £64.50)

Le Creuset Stoneware Petite Round Casserole – £21.00 £14.69 (SAVE £6.31)

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Saucepan £135 £94.49 (SAVE £40)

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Deep Casserole Pot with Glass Lid – £155 £ 108 (SAVE £47)

Le Creuset Non-Stick Heart Shape Muffin Tray 6 Cup – £30 £21 (SAVE £9)

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Doufeu Casserole Dish – £325 £227 (SAVE £98)

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Griddle with Handles – £110 £87.49 (SAVE £22.51)

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Ramekins – £22 £15.39 (SAVE £6.61)

Le Creuset Classic Adjustable Pepper Mill Grinder – £33 £23 (SAVE £10)

Le Creuset Spoon Spatula With Wooden Handle – £19 £13.29 (SAVE £5.71)

Le Creuset Classic Adjustable Salt Grinder – £33 £23 (SAVE £10)

Le Creuset Classic Wooden Salt & Pepper Mill Set – £86 £60 (SAVE £26)

Le Creuset Stoneware Garlic Keeper – £33 £22.39 (SAVE £10.61)

Le Creuset Classic Salt & Pepper Mill Set – £55 £46 (SAVE £9)

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Casserole Dish With Lid

You can’t beat this classic casserole dish in the signature Le Creuset colour – especially when it’s reduced by a whopping £65 this Amazon Prime Day. The French favourite is perfect for good old-fashioned one-pot cooking. It can hold up to 3.3L of liquid – making it great for stews, casseroles or soups, which is sure to feed a family of 5 or more!

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Cast Iron Black Round Casserole Dish With Lid

Made in France from quality cast iron, this Le Creuset Cast Iron Black Round Casserole Dish With Lid can easily knock up a hearty meal for 4-5 and is perfect for those accustomed to no-nonsense one-pot cooking. Add to your basket and get making casseroles, curries, soup, one-pot roasts or even breads and cakes.

Le Creuset Stoneware Petite Round Casserole

We’re obsessed with the bright ‘palm’ colour of this sweet porcelain casserole pot, that’s on offer with 36% off exclusively for Amazon Prime Day. This Le Creuset Stoneware Petite Round Casserole is a must-have for those wanting to create single-serve portions, side dishes or things like dips, sauces and smaller nibbles. You can even stick it in the freezer or heat your sauces up quicker with it deemed microwave safe too.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Saucepan

The second best Le Creuset deal this Amazon Prime Day is this saucepan with just over £90 off. The Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Saucepan is incredibly durable, coming complete with a lifetime guarantee. It’s perfect for everyday cooking, evenly heating the contents of your pan on the hob or withstanding temperatures of up 260°C in the oven. Perfect for soups, sauces and pastas.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Deep Casserole Pot with Glass Lid

Just think of the casseroles you can cook up in this state of the art pot! This Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Deep Casserole Pot comes complete with a heat-resistant glass lid that is fit for use on the hob or in the oven up to 220°C. The easy-grip stainless steel handles allow you to easily pick this pot up and transfer around. And did we mention it’s dishwasher-safe too? Grab it now whilst it has a brilliant £47 off.

Le Creuset Non-Stick Heart Shape Muffin Tray 6 Cup

How cute are the shapes in this sweet muffin friendly baking tray? Ideal for celebrations or romantic meals, this Le Creuset Non-Stick Heart Shape Muffin Tray 6 Cup has a special non-stick coating so you can easily release your baked treats when ready without the worry of any impending cracked cake disasters.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Doufeu Casserole Dish

The not-so-secret benefit of this particular casserole dish is it’s incredible oval shape which maximises moisture, ensuring delicious meals every time. The Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Doufeu Casserole Dish is great for slow-cooked meals big enough for 6-8 people. Just chuck in your meat and veggies and leave the pot to do the rest.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Griddle Oval with Handles

Grill chicken, steaks, fish and vegetables to perfection with this Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Griddle with Handles. The griddle is ideal for all ovens and ranges (including induction) and comes with a 30-year warranty. Now available at under £100, you know you’re getting a fab deal with this one.

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Ramekins

These Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Ramekins are so sweet in their fetching lemon sorbet hue. Show them off in style at dinner parties with these ramekins perfect for starters, puddings and small cakes. Seriously strong and durable, Le Creuset claim these beauties are chip and scratch resistant, and dishwasher-safe too. We’ll be ordering 6 at least.

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Classic Adjustable Pepper Mill Grinder

Ever craved one of those gorgeous restaurant pepper grinders for your own kitchen? Well now you can nab one for yourself (and at a bargain price too) thanks to Amazon and their deal on Le Creuset Classic Adjustable Pepper Mill Grinder. This bad boy smoothly and efficiently grinds black peppercorns down into coarse pepper and is incredibly lightweight despite containing up to 40g of pepper. Easy to refill and wipe clean, this pepper grinder is going straight in our basket.

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Spoon Spatula With Wooden Handle

This Le Creuset Spoon Spatula With Wooden Handle is the perfect accompaniment to your weekend baking sessions, efficiently scraping the tiniest bits of leftover cake mixture and the like. The premium quality silicone head is stain and odour resistant and can be easily removed and washed in the dishwasher. Win win we say!

Le Creuset Classic Adjustable Salt Grinder

Save a tenner on this chic salt grinder this Amazon Prime Day. The Le Creuset Classic Adjustable Salt Grinder is available in a range of colours including this gorgeous dip-dye purple hue that is sure to make it stand out on your dinner table. Be sure to pick up it’s pepper partner below…

Le Creuset Classic Wooden Salt & Pepper Mill Set

We’re sold on this this sweet Le Creuset Classic Wooden Salt & Pepper Mill Set that is currently on offer with a whopping £26 off. It’s teak wood exterior will work perfectly in any english-country style kitchen. So add to your basket and enjoy the benefits of finely grated seasoning with your next meal.

Le Creuset Stoneware Garlic Keeper

It’s time to take the garlic out of the store cupboard and put it pride of place in this stunning almond-colour garlic keeper. The enamelled Le Creuset Stoneware Garlic Keeper can store 3-4 full bulbs at a time and has some secret vents in its base to keep your garlic ripe and ready for use. We particularly like the embossed garlic-icon decor on the outside – so much so that we think it could make for a great birthday gift?

Le Creuset Classic Salt & Pepper Mill Set

Snap up this seriously stylish Le Creuset Classic Salt & Pepper Mill Set for under £50 this Amazon Prime day. Durable, lightweight, chip-resistant and incredibly efficient at grinding peppercorns and salt crystals down – it’s the condiment pair your kitchen has been crying out for.

So whether it’s for your home or someone else’s, take a look at the smashing reductions to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

Best Amazon Prime Day Baby Deals 2021 It’s Amazon Prime Day on June 21st and 22nd – and there are plenty of bargains on offer. Save as much as 50% on baby essentials such as pushchairs, cots, car seats, carriers. View the latest offers