LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals: Save up to 25% off iconic sets, including the Millennium Falcon

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Black Friday, we know that LEGO Star Wars deals are going to be some of the hottest on offer.

As an ever-popular type of LEGO, seen on the list of top Christmas toys year after year, finding the best Black Friday LEGO deals isn’t always an easy task. However, this year everyone from Amazon to Zavvi have knocked serious ££ off their sets in time for the new year.

So whether you’re looking for a build-your-own Yoda or a fierce battle pack, we’ve got you covered with these amazing LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals.

LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals

LEGO The Mandalorian Construction Set – £69.99 £46.95 (SAVE £23.04)

This build-your-own Mandalorian is great for Star Wars fans over 10 who love a project. The figure has a posable head with mouth and ears for creating a whole range of loveable expressions. View at amazon

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle – £119.10 £103.39 (SAVE £15.71)

For Star Wars fans over 9-years-old, this is the ultimate set! It doesn’t get much better than Darth Vader’s Castle after all. This set features five different figures, an accompanying ship and loads of exciting accessories. View at amazon