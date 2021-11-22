LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals: Save up to 25% off iconic sets, including the Millennium Falcon

This Black Friday, we know that LEGO Star Wars deals are going to be some of the hottest on offer.
As an ever-popular type of LEGO, seen on the list of top Christmas toys year after year, finding the best Black Friday LEGO deals isn’t always an easy task. However, this year everyone from Amazon to Zavvi have knocked serious ££ off their sets in time for the new year.
So whether you’re looking for a build-your-own Yoda or a fierce battle pack, we’ve got you covered with these amazing LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals.
LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals
LEGO Star Wars Armoured Assault Tank –
£34.99£29.98 (SAVE £5.01)
Save £5 on this Armoured Assault Tank (AAT) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Taken directly from the 501st Legion versus Battle Droid scene, this set includes two spring-loaded shooters and a rotating turret.
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser Set –
£149.99 £124.99 (SAVE £25)
This set contains over 1,300 pieces! Straight from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, the set has a The Child ‘Baby Yoda’ figure included, along with loads of cool features.
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship –
£44.99 £37.99 (SAVE £7)
With a miniature cockpit, two rotating blasters and a special place for a Carbonite brick, fans will immediately recognise this set as Boba Fett’s Starship. Additionally, it has a handle designed for easy flying, two stud shooters and rotating wings.
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Collectible Building Model –
£179.99 £159.99 (SAVE £20)
This one’s for the adults (over 18). The design is full of super authentic details – like a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, periscope and more.
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship –
£149.99 £111.98 (SAVE £38.01)
One of the most iconic sets within the LEGO Star Wars world! The Millennium Falcon Starship includes seven mini figures, rotating top and bottom guns, two spring-loaded shooters and so much more.
LEGO Star Wars: AT-ST Raider Building Set –
£49.99 £42.99 (SAVE £7)
Straight from The Mandalorian, this super cool walker has posable legs, a turning turret with an opening cockpit and firing shooters. Included also are mini figures and cool accessories.
LEGO The Mandalorian Construction Set –
£69.99 £46.95 (SAVE £23.04)
This build-your-own Mandalorian is great for Star Wars fans over 10 who love a project. The figure has a posable head with mouth and ears for creating a whole range of loveable expressions.
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle –
£119.10£103.39 (SAVE £15.71)
For Star Wars fans over 9-years-old, this is the ultimate set! It doesn’t get much better than Darth Vader’s Castle after all. This set features five different figures, an accompanying ship and loads of exciting accessories.
LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker Toy –
£139.99£104.99 (SAVE £35)
Ideal for keeping kids busy over the holidays. This LEGO set includes six mini figures – including Luke Skywalker – among over 1000 other pieces! Talk about getting your money’s worth…
A couple of these sets also made it onto our list of top LEGO sets to buy for Christmas 2021, as they’re packed with so many pieces and are perfect for hours of solo or group play over the holidays.
We’ve also covered the best Harry Potter Lego sets.