Top 10 LEGO sets to buy for Christmas 2021

LEGO sets to buy for Christmas 2021 range from movie-inspired boxes like Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Clock Tower to the classic LEGO City wildlife rescue set, ideal for those just starting to build their LEGO collection.

LEGO makes an appearance on our list of top Christmas toys every year for a reason. These play sets have been a must-have in every family’s toy box for generations now, keeping kids occupied for hours on end with colourful bricks and figures from worlds different to their own. Parents love them too as LEGO is both fun and educational, helping kids’ creativity flow with thousands of ways to build with just one box.

And with many of the Black Friday LEGO deals now live, there’s even more reason to shop. These are our top picks of LEGO toys for Christmas 2021, based on the franchise it comes from, what’s included in the set and the discounts on offer at the moment. So, what are the top LEGO sets for Christmas this year?

Top LEGO sets to buy for Christmas 2021:

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower – £84.99 £66.98 (SAVE £18.01)

The Hogwarts Clock Tower is an iconic location in the movies and now kids can create their very own Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore’s Office, Prefects’ Bathroom, Hospital Wing and Yule Ball scene with this set. View at amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Toy House – £64.99 £47.99 (SAVE £17)

No Harry Potter LEGO set is complete without the Dursley’s house. In this box kids will find everything they need to help Harry escape to Hogwarts – including the Ford Anglia – and other accessories. View at amazon

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle – £90 £67.50 (SAVE £22.50)

Fans of the Super Mario Brothers games will recognise this LEGO set immediately! Great for kids age 8 and older, the set comes with the figures of Bowser, Dry Bones, Boo and Lava Bubble figures as well as rotating castle towers – and so much more. View at argos

LEGO Disney Princess Raya and the Heart Palace Last Dragon Castle – £74.99 £59.99 (SAVE £15)

Straight from the Raya and the Last Dragon film, this LEGO set is suitable for kids over 7-years-old. It has six rooms, two opening towers and a central tower – plus figurines, including Princess Raya. View at amazon