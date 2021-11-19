Top 10 LEGO sets to buy for Christmas 2021

LEGO sets to buy for Christmas 2021 range from movie-inspired boxes like Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Clock Tower to the classic LEGO City wildlife rescue set, ideal for those just starting to build their LEGO collection.
LEGO makes an appearance on our list of top Christmas toys every year for a reason. These play sets have been a must-have in every family’s toy box for generations now, keeping kids occupied for hours on end with colourful bricks and figures from worlds different to their own. Parents love them too as LEGO is both fun and educational, helping kids’ creativity flow with thousands of ways to build with just one box.
And with many of the Black Friday LEGO deals now live, there’s even more reason to shop. These are our top picks of LEGO toys for Christmas 2021, based on the franchise it comes from, what’s included in the set and the discounts on offer at the moment. So, what are the top LEGO sets for Christmas this year?
Top LEGO sets to buy for Christmas 2021:
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower –
£84.99£66.98 (SAVE £18.01)
The Hogwarts Clock Tower is an iconic location in the movies and now kids can create their very own Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore’s Office, Prefects’ Bathroom, Hospital Wing and Yule Ball scene with this set.
LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Toy House –
£64.99£47.99 (SAVE £17)
No Harry Potter LEGO set is complete without the Dursley’s house. In this box kids will find everything they need to help Harry escape to Hogwarts – including the Ford Anglia – and other accessories.
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle –
£90£67.50 (SAVE £22.50)
Fans of the Super Mario Brothers games will recognise this LEGO set immediately! Great for kids age 8 and older, the set comes with the figures of Bowser, Dry Bones, Boo and Lava Bubble figures as well as rotating castle towers – and so much more.
LEGO Disney Princess Raya and the Heart Palace Last Dragon Castle –
£74.99£59.99 (SAVE £15)
Straight from the Raya and the Last Dragon film, this LEGO set is suitable for kids over 7-years-old. It has six rooms, two opening towers and a central tower – plus figurines, including Princess Raya.
LEGO Marvel The Guardians of the Galaxy Ship –
£134.99£102.99 (SAVE £32.99)
Great for kids over 14-years-old, this ship comes from The Guardians of the Galaxy movies. It includes the figurines of Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and Chitauri. Also it has mini figures, weapons and accessories.
LEGO Marvel The Eternals In Arishem’s Shadow Figure –
£59.99£49.99 (SAVE £10)
The new Marvel Eternals movie only came out earlier this year but this In Arishem’s Shadow figure is a toy that every fan should have on their wish list. In addition to four Eternals, the set includes a Deviant and a Celestial.
LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker Toy –
£139.99£104.99 (SAVE £35)
This LEGO set is an action-packed tribute to the Star Wars movies. It comes with a Luke Skywalker figurine, General Veers, two AT-AT Drivers and two Snowtroopers. In addition to being great for playing with others, this toy will keep kids entertained for hours by themselves.
LEGO The Mandalorian Construction Set –
£69.99£50 (SAVE £19.99)
For those over 10-years-old, this construction set is ideal for any Star Wars fans. The figure has a posable head, mouth and ears for creating a whole range of loveable expressions.
LEGO City Police Station –
£89.99£69.99 (SAVE £20)
This police headquarters is one of the best City sets we’ve seen this year. It comes in four parts and includes a jailbreak explosion function, two trucks, a motorcycle and a drone toy. Also, it includes accessories like a torch, roof light and siren.
LEGO City Wildlife Rescue –
£39.99 £29.99 (SAVE £10)
This LEGO City play set is a modern wildlife rescue centre and it’s perfect for animal fans. It includes the LEGO CITY Adventures TV character Jessica Sharpe, a ranger and explorer mini figures. Also, there are animals like lions included in the set.
Harry Potter LEGO sets going on offer is undoubtedly one of the big wins for 2021. Especially considering the move franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. While there aren’t so many deals on the Super Mario Brothers, the Bowser’s Castle play set is an absolute must-have for fans of the games and Star Wars LEGO is more popular than ever before with both play sets and construction boxes on offer over the festive season.