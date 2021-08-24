We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The new school year is fast approaching, and to help your little ones get ready for the chaos is Lidl with massive savings on their latest school uniform line.

Lidl’s uniform sets are currently at record low prices, competing with Aldi’s recently announced uniform collection.

The retailer will only be charging £4.50 for a whole outfit that includes a sweatshirt, polo tops, and either trousers or a skirt.

Currently, you can’t shop the selection online as Lidl does not offer home delivery.

The collection is named Smart Start, and it will be available in Lidl stores starting Thursday, so you’ll want to be quick to take advantage of Lidl’s offer.

Lidl is also selling 100% cotton polo tops in two-packs for £1.75 each. Each pack has a standard fit, short sleeves, and small slit-sided top for easy buttoning.

Back to school also means a new pair of smart shoes, and Lidl has exactly what your kids need, with leather school shoes for only £7 – what a bargain!

Smart Start Kids’ Leather School Shoes