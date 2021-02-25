Lidl has re-launched its sell-out Le Creuset inspired kitchenware range and it's perfect for livening up your kitchen with a touch of colour.
Bargain supermarket Lidl has launched a mega colourful range of kitchenware to brighten up any cooking session – and it’s inspired by iconic French brand Le Creuset.
A huge array of pots, pans and more are available in a rainbow of colour ways featuring an Ombré effect.
The pieces will give your kitchen that designer vibe at a fraction of the cost, with prices ranging from £3.99 to £25. There’s so many items to choose from, too.
This fantastic re-release comes after Aldi began selling insanely gorgeous pastel pink cast iron casserole dishes.
The durable Cast Iron Casserole Dish from the Lidl range features a strong enamel coating and is oven safe til 240 degrees Celsius.
It’s priced at just £24.99 and when you compare that to Le Creuset’s super similar offering costing almost £200, it’s a no brainer.
Ideal for whipping up a wholesome chicken casserole or a warming beef stew.
The Stoneware oven dish is priced at just £4.99, while the handy, non-stick Forged Aluminium Frying Pan costs just £14.99.
You haven’t got to be an avid cook to brighten your life up with the range. There’s a super sleek, insulated bottle up for grabs in three cute colours, plus plate, bowl and mug sets with majorly affordable price tags.
Even trade your dull appliances for a pop of colour. There’s a kettle and a toaster available in three designs, both costing a very reasonable £16.99.
The technicolour offerings will be available to buy from Lidl stores from today – but be quick if you fancy nabbing any of the items. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!