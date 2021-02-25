We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl has re-launched its sell-out Le Creuset inspired kitchenware range and it's perfect for livening up your kitchen with a touch of colour.

A huge array of pots, pans and more are available in a rainbow of colour ways featuring an Ombré effect.

The pieces will give your kitchen that designer vibe at a fraction of the cost, with prices ranging from £3.99 to £25. There’s so many items to choose from, too.

This fantastic re-release comes after Aldi began selling insanely gorgeous pastel pink cast iron casserole dishes.

The durable Cast Iron Casserole Dish from the Lidl range features a strong enamel coating and is oven safe til 240 degrees Celsius.

It’s priced at just £24.99 and when you compare that to Le Creuset’s super similar offering costing almost £200, it’s a no brainer.

Ideal for whipping up a wholesome chicken casserole or a warming beef stew.

The Stoneware oven dish is priced at just £4.99, while the handy, non-stick Forged Aluminium Frying Pan costs just £14.99.

You haven’t got to be an avid cook to brighten your life up with the range. There’s a super sleek, insulated bottle up for grabs in three cute colours, plus plate, bowl and mug sets with majorly affordable price tags.

Even trade your dull appliances for a pop of colour. There’s a kettle and a toaster available in three designs, both costing a very reasonable £16.99.

The technicolour offerings will be available to buy from Lidl stores from today – but be quick if you fancy nabbing any of the items. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!