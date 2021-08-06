M&S is selling a huge Family Night In hamper and it’s so adorable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The M&S Ultimate Family Night In hamper has everything you need to entertain your family, including a cake baking kit and charades!

M&S is known for its exceptional and delicious food and drink, from the sell-out glitter globe gin to the fan-favorite Percy Pig sweets, which now come in Percy Pig sauce and in a Percy Pig hamper.

Now M&S is selling the perfect hamper for a fun night in with the family, making it so easy to keep kids entertained!

The Ultimate Family Night In hamper comes in an adorable grey bear basket and has everything you need for a night at home, whether it’s a movie night or a night to relax with family and friends.

Or order one to be delivered to a loved one’s door – the perfect surprise treat without even having to leave the house.

For £35 you get a chocolate cake kit, for a fun night of baking, sparkling pear and apple juice, sweet popcorn, chocolate-covered pretzels, double Belgium chocolate cookies, and your very own game of charades.

Ultimate Family Night In Basket

This basket is sure to make a night really special and fun, and will even make the perfect selection for an impromptu party, or a belated birthday celebration.

What’s included in Ultimate Family Night In Basket?

Chocolate cake mix (500g)

Sparkling Normandy apple and pear juice (75cl)

Chocolate covered pretzels (95g)

Milk chocolate gigantic buttons (150g)

Sweet popcorn (80g)

8 all-butter double Belgian chocolate chunk cookies (200g)

Charades

Bear basket

Best of all, it’s hassle-free because it’s delivered straight to your door. M&S customers adore the range of hampers, calling them excellent quality and great value for money.

Penning a rave review, one customer wrote, ‘Exceptional. This is such a good idea. It’s a lovely gift and it’s beautifully presented. Good value for money. What can I say, just exceptional.’