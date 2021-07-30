M&S is selling a huge Percy Pig hamper and it’s adorable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is famous for its delicious and adorable Percy Pig sweets and now you can buy a basket of all your favourites, including your own Percy Pig toy.



M&S is the place to go for delicious food and treats, from the S’mores brownies to the viral glitter globe gin. M&S is also known for its beloved character treats, like the Colin the Caterpillar cake, which now comes in a jar, and of course, Percy Pigs!

Percy Pig fans can find the sweet in so many variations from Percy Pig sauce and Percy Pig ice cream, to Percy Pig jam and cream biscuits. Now fans can treat themselves or their Percy Pig obsessed loved ones to their very own Percy-themed basket, filled with all the fan favourites and variations of the delicious pink sweet.

Percy Pig’s Fabulous Goody Basket

The goody basket is, as the name suggests, a basket designed to look just like Percy. It’s pink and has Percy’s face on it- it even has a tail. Adorable.

The basket is full of everything from the Percy Pig Phizzy pop, the Percy Jam Sandwich, and packets of the sweets that started it all, Percy Pigs. You even get a toy or Percy, all for just £40.

The Percy Hamper also provides you with the star ingredient if you want to try your hand at our favorite Percy Pig recipes, like the ‘Pigtini’ or the Percy Pig Crispy bars.

Percy Pig’s Fabulous Goody Basket

The perfect gift for any Percy Pig fan, with all of the best Percy variations, from Phizzy pig tails to Party Percy’s and your own Percy Pig toy! View Deal The hamper is the perfect gift for any Percy Pig fan, or for a birthday party, or any occasion. As long as they have a sweet tooth!

What’s in the Percy Pig’s Fabulous Goody Basket?

Percy Pig™ phizzy pop (750ml)

Percy Pig™ and pals (170g)

Percy Pig™ (170g) X 2

Percy Pig™ Party Percy (150g)

Percy Pig™ phizzy pig tails (170g)

Percy Pig™ Jam Sandwich Biscuits (150g)

Percy Pig™ sponge roll (221g)

Percy Pig™ toy

Percy Pig™ basket

M&S shoppers are raving about it, calling it great value for money. One customer wrote: “Amazing gift basket for Percy lovers! Bought for a birthday gift”

Another said, “This is such a fun hamper. It’s beautifully presented, there are lots in it and it’s good value for money. Just exceptional.”

A third said, “I bought this as soon as it came out. I love it, amazing price and well worth the money!”