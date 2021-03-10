We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has doubled its Dine In deal for Mother's Day, enabling a family of four to eat for just £20.

Hopefully, you’ve prepared your Mother’s Day card by now, and purchased your Mother’s Day gifts, but what about fixing everyone a tasty dinner?

If your siblings have already decided to spoil mum with Morrison’s special breakfast in bed box, you might want to take care of the main meal of the day and you can now pull out all the stops without breaking the bank.

From 10th March until Sunday 14th March, shoppers can get a delicious roasting joint, three sharing sides and a dessert as part of the incredible money-saving deal that will make them dine in like they’re dining out as part of their Mother’s Day celebrations.

The epic offer serves four people and includes options for vegans too – enabling a dinner that can suit everyone while saving £12.

Choose from the ultimate Sunday roast – featuring a new full-on flavour British Roast Chicken, a succulent chicken stock brined Oakham chicken, perfectly seasoned with salt & pepper, topped with a chicken stock butter and served with chargrilled garlic, thyme and a Chicken stock sachet to create ultimate succulence. Try serving the chicken with golden beef-dripping roasties, braised red cabbage and super-creamy cauliflower cheese.

Want to go for a traditional lamb roast then serve up a Mother’s Day Sunday lunch like no other with this full of spring flavour with the new M&S meltingly tender roast lamb shoulder that’s part of the Family Dine In deal. This wow-worthy boneless centrepiece is deliciously succulent and comes with a sachet of lamb gravy. Serve it with golden roast potatoes, honey and orange-glazed carrots and braised red cabbage with Bramley apples.

Or for the non-meat eaters there’s a tasty vegan feast, deliver a plant-based centrepiece Sunday roast with our Chickenless stuffed Roasting Joint which is bursting with flavour and made with a blend of mushrooms and wheat and pea protein with an onion and sage stuffing garnished with a bay leaf and paprika.

And don’t forget the indulgent choice of desserts. From extra-creamy vanilla cheesecake and gluten-free hot choc fudge pudding to apple pie and strawberry trifle, you’re sure to find your family’s favourite.

You can view the M&S Mother’s Day Dine In deal menu online and check which of your nearest stores has it in stock.