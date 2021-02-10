How to make a Mother’s Day card for Mother’s Day 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make this floral Mother's Day greetings card for a special lady in your life.

Learn how to make a Mother’s Day card with a quilling paper craft project that’s easier to achieve than it looks with twisted strips of coloured paper.

A homemade Mother’s Day card is the perfect way to mark this special date. As lockdown will mean that Mother’s Day celebrations will look a little different this year, send some love through the post with a gorgeous handmade card.

This papercraft version is created using a quilling technique where small strips of coloured paper are coiled and then pressed into shapes. It’s the perfect way to create 3D petals and leaves. This craft is perfect for older children and adults, but we’ve also got loads of Mother’s Day crafts for kids here too. So there’s plenty of things to do with the kids to keep them busy and do something special for mum at the same time (including giving her a bit of peace and quiet while the little ones are crafting!)

How to make a Mother’s Day card

To make a Mother’s Day card you will need:

Green ink pen

Card blank

Slotted quilling tool

5mm x 54cm quilling paper strips in light green, green, pink, purple, yellow, red, and blue

Cocktail stick

PVA glue

How to make a Mother’s Day card: