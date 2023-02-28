Which B&M stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update

Here's the latest on which B&M stores are closing in the UK in 2023.

British shoppers have been dealt a blow in 2023, with many high street favourites continuing to announce the shutting down of stores up and down the country. From M&S store closures (opens in new tab), New Look stores closing (opens in new tab) and TK Maxx stores shutting down (opens in new tab), customers are seeing shops disappear in key areas as retailers continue to struggle amidst the cost of living crisis. Adding to the sorry story, is news that a number of B&M stores will cease trading soon too.

We share which B&M stores are closing down and the reasons behind these shops shutting in the UK.

Which B&M stores are closing? Full list

Maesglas Retail Park, Newport - closing March 4 Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - closing early April Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - closing March 26 Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton - closed February 25

Four B&M stores will be closing in 2023. February marked the closure of the first B&M store in Stockton. Three others will shut their stores in the coming months.

The next closure will take place in early March when the B&M Furniture store in Newport's Maesglas Retail Park will shut for good.

A statement on the B&M Newport Facebook page (opens in new tab) reads: "Unfortunately your B&M Newport Furniture store at Unit 3, Maesglas Retail Park, Docks Way will CLOSE on Saturday 4th March 2023.

"We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this closure. Please see below to find your next nearest B&M store."

Why are B&M closing stores?

The B&M store closures taking place in 2023 are largely due to demolition plans of shopping centres in which the stores are based.

The B&M store in Newport's Maesglas Retail Park is closing to make way for the future demolition of the retail centre. Whilst the B&M in Bristol's Broadwalk Shopping Centre will shut in April ahead of plans to demolish the centre, car park and other buildings to make way for new flats (per Bristol Live (opens in new tab))

It was a similar story with the recent Stockton closure, which came in wake of the Castlegate shopping centre being greenlighted for demolition.

A spokesperson from B&M said: "We can confirm that we will be relocating our Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton store to a much bigger and better site and we hope customers are delighted to hear that they’ll be getting a new and exciting store in Stockton opening very soon."

According to Teeside Live (opens in new tab), a new Stockton B&M store will open up in the former Marks and Spencer shop on the High Street.

In the week leading up to the store closure, the B&M Stockton shop put on a half-price closing down sale which had queues "right round the store". Many customers were seen leaving with "trolleyloads" of slashed priced goods.

It's thought that a similar closing down sale will take place in the forthcoming closures in Bristol, Newport and Kilmarnock.

B&M Retail have taken possession of their new 27,700 sq ft unit on Glencairn Retail Park, Kilmarnock. An amalgamation of 3 vacant units means the scheme is now fully let. B&M are fitting out and will open their doors in Q1 2023. Great work from all! pic.twitter.com/UQafzei8zvNovember 28, 2022 See more

Whilst some B&M stores are closing, there doesn't seem to be real cause for concern. Especially as B&M are set to open some new stores in 2023.

The reason behind the B&M Kilmarnock store closure in Queens Drive Retail Park is thought to be because a new one is opening up in the Glencairn Retail Park in early 2023.

Elsewhere, Barnsley will unveil a new B&M and garden centre on March 4. Meanwhile the former Debenhams department store in Scunthorpe's North Lincolnshire Shopping is set to become a new B&M store, opening later this year.

